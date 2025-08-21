AEW’s Mercedes Moné Gets Candid About Tony Khan, Love Life & ‘Forbidden Door’

Mercedes Moné has taken over the world of women’s wrestling one championship at a time. The standout performer’s journey post-WWE after leaving Sasha Banks in the rearview mirror is paved with gold. Moné acquired many titles across numerous companies on her globe-trotting adventures including All Elite Wrestling’s TBS Championship. Despite all the success, the hunger for more never subsides for the 33-year-old.

It’s a drive that made her a sought after talent who broke barriers and changed perceptions of what a female could do in what has historically been a male-dominated industry. Change doesn’t happen overnight, and Moné continues to help move the needle forward. Her next opportunity to do just that on a grand stage comes in the form of a co-branded AEW and New-Japan Pro Wrestling’s Forbidden Door on August 24 from London’s O2 Arena. The cross-promotional event sees Moné clash with Alex Windsor, Persephone and Bozilla.

Ahead of the big show, “The CEO” gets candid about her AEW experience, head honcho Tony Khan, love life, acting, and more.

When you’re doing these big tours and you have these eight championship belts, I’ve always wondered what it is like traveling with all that hardware?

Mercedes Moné: Oh my God! You have absolutely no freakin’ idea how hard it is to carry around at least 80 pounds. I haven’t officially weighed them. I’m really curious to see, but it’s legit 80 pounds in my carry-on. I’ve actually had to take two titles out and put them in my backpack because I can’t lift my carryon in the overhead anymore. I’ve been struggling, and it’s embarrassing because I’m a wrestler. It is absolutely so hard in every airport. I always get stopped by the TSA and have to spend an extra 20 minutes. It’s so hard. They pull out my titles. Everyone stares at me. They want to know what I do. They are like, “What are you? A boxer?” No! Hello, do you not see these cute pink titles? Do you not recognize the TBS Championship? I’m a professional wrestler! It’s crazy and a lot of work, but what’s even harder was doing my entrance with all my championships around my waist. It’s really hard to move my hips with 70 or 80 pounds in your hips.

A good problem to have.

I guess so.

What is it like in AEW right now? There is online chatter about how much power Mercedes has in terms of creative. What is your mind set when it comes to what we see on television from you and how you work with others?

I work with whoever Tony wants me to work with. That’s why I’m “The CEO.” That’s why I came here because I watched the women, and said, “This is the place for me to be because there is so much passion and drive.” We legit have the greatest women’s division in all of professional wrestling. The best from Toni Storm, Athena, Kris Statlander, Willow, and I can go on and on and on. I really feel like the last year-and-a-half there has been such a shift in the energy with what we bring to AEW television. We’re getting more time, more matches and more in-depth storylines. It has been such great growth. Being a part of it has been so amazing for myself and my career.

You have this big match on Sunday that really feels like an international showcase including Alex Windsor, who recently joined AEW. What are your thoughts on this Forbidden Door match?

It is going to be a crazy match because you have women from all these different countries and all different styles. I’ve been doing this for 15 years and have traveled all over the world. I’ve trained with the very best from all the countries these girls are from. I’m really excited to tangle with them, and most of all, show them what I can bring to the table.

You and The Beast Mortos went public with your relationship over the summer. How important is it to have a partner on the road who understands what you go through on a weekly basis? What makes him the one for you?

First of all, that mask he has is really, really hot. Two, he is a lawyer so I can sue you at any time I want. Three, it’s awesome to have someone that understands what you do. Wrestling is extremely, extremely hard, and nobody gets it but wrestlers. Just to have someone who loves it and understands it as much as I do, it’s the best feeling to have a partner like that.

We just heard your good friend Trinity (Naomi) announce she is having a baby at the top of her game right now. This comes at a time where we’re seeing women’s wrestlers come back and thrive. How do you feel about her news this week and the shift in the business where ladies are able to juggle motherhood and career?

I’m so excited for her because I get to be an auntie. I love Trinity to death. I wouldn’t be here without her. She helped me so much when I started my career. Just to see her next chapter and this journey for her is just incredible. Especially to see her ride up and what she brought to the table. She is so undeniable and talented. Everything is so perfect. For me right now, seeing women have the opportunity to be mothers and still have their jobs and still get paid and then come back better than ever and kick ass. It’s really inspiring for a lot of women I feel like.

MJF is in the new Happy Gilmore 2 movie. We’re seeing more wrestlers make the jump to film and TV including yourself with The Mandalorian. There was a list that came out of ranking the top wrestlers turned actors. Where do you see yourself on the acting side these days?

I just shot a Christmas movie. When I was on set, a couple of directors told me it was so amazing that they wanted to put me in their movie. I definitely see more acting in my future. I saw that list, and I should have been number 2 on the list. Don’t you think?

I mean given the fact that you were in the realm of Star Wars, I’d say that should account for something.

Hello! I’m definitely better than the guy you can’t see.

Is there a dream role you have set for yourself? Put it out in the world.

I would love to be part of Fast & Furious and any kind of shark movie where I can get killed. My brother is obsessed with sharks, and so I would love to do something like that for him. He also loves Fast & Furious movies. I also love fast action stuff, so that is my next big dream movie role.

You’ve been part of AEW for about a year-and-a-half now. What are one or two things you would love to see the company do to take it to the next level?

I want to see the women main event on pay-per-view. I feel that is the next big thing we can do and accomplish. I feel within the last year-and-a-half people have really seen how amazing this women’s division is. Before they were just given a little match here, a little match here. People were demanding more time for them. They want to see the women because they are such stars. Within this last year-and-a-half you’ve seen stars come up like Toni Storm with her character change. You’ve seen Athena show up on AEW Dynamite, and I think she is one of the best in the world. We have new women coming in all the time like Megan Bayne, Alex Windsor and others who are always keeping you on your toes. You are always looking for who is the best out there. I feel like we are bringing the best in AEW.

Is there anyone out there under the radar we should be looking out for?

Yes! From Rev Pro, I’m obsessed and love Kanji. I think she is so talented and brings something to the ring I haven’t really seen women do. She definitely reminds me of a female Zack Sabre Jr. in that she is so technical. She has such a drive and passion for this. If I could choose someone to sign here [in AEW], she would be my number one pick.

Competition is so heated right now.

No it’s not.

Well, I mean when it comes to promotions. What do you make of WWE putting on these shows that are counter-programming against AEW shows? We’re seeing it more and more. Do you take that as flattery or does it add a chip on your shoulder?

I don’t watch them. I don’t care about them. I’m “Eight Belts Moné.” I’m a champion of so many different companies. So, the more the merrier. If they want to put on wrestling shows while we have wrestling shows, I’m always going to be better. I’m always better. That’s why I call myself “The CEO.” They can keep on doing whatever they want to do, but AEW is taking over. If you want to watch the best, good wrestling, watch AEW.

You spoke about Tony Khan earlier. How would you compare collaborating with him and others you’ve worked under?

Tony Khan is the best boss I’ve had in my whole life. I love working with him. I love working for him. It has been so positive just to be around him. He brings such an energy that I’ve never experienced from a boss before. I don’t know, he makes you so happy even before you go out to the ring. He is just so energetic and passionate about wrestling. I love wrestling, and he does. So, it’s the best working with someone who loves it just as much as you do.

When you see your presentation on TV, I don’t think people realize how much time and effort that must go into all of it.

Being a female professional wrestler, it’s a whole different story. Being a woman of color, doing my hair and finding different wigs all the time. I’m also such a fashionista that I have to have a cute outfit when I show up in the ring. I have to have gear in case I wrestle. I have to have nails on. I have to have lashes and makeup. I might have my period. I might be angry. You never know with the women, but we somehow find a way to pull it together. We make it look like we’re princesses, but you have no idea the struggle it is to get on a corset or a big fluffy dress. It’s just a lot of work being a women’s professional wrestler. But we make it look easy, don’t we?

