Fubo TV Loses All NBC Channels Amid Price Dispute & Fans Are Livid

Fubo TV subscribers lost access to all of their NBC channels amid a pricing dispute — and customers are not happy.

On Friday, November 21, Fubo TV announced in a statement on its website that subscribers will no longer have access to a litany of channels. They include NBC, CNBC, Bravo, Golf Channel, USA Network, Telemundo, E! Entertainment Television, local stations, and more.

“Fubo has been engaged in good faith negotiations with NBCU to renew our long-standing content agreement to distribute their networks to consumers,” the streaming platform wrote. “Unfortunately, we believe NBCU has offered terms regarding pricing and packaging that are egregiously above those offered to other distributors.”

The message continued,”As a result, NBCU networks are no longer available on the Fubo platform as of 5pm ET 11/21/25.”

Additionally, Fubo TV noted that customers could automatically receive a $15 credit if the “impasse continues.”

Great job, @fuboTV in losing NBC so we can’t watch the Chelsea game or anything other Premier League game on Fubo. This service costs a small fortune and I only subscribe for the football. I don’t watch anything on Fubo except Premier League and international football. Now, you… pic.twitter.com/7h1irdathS — Sarah Zupko Kondeusz (@PopSarah) November 22, 2025

“We will keep you updated on our progress,” the email concluded. “But in the meantime, if you have any questions, please visit our Help Center.”

On X, Fubo TV subscribers sounded off on the loss of all NBC channels amid the price dispute, with one customer declaring, “Fubo giving no warning before losing NBC channels on a Friday night is crazy work.”

Another disgruntled customer wrote via X, “Woke up this morning at 5:30 to watch Chelsea play only to find out @fubo no longer has universal/nbc channels. Literally the only reason I pay for this service is to watch soccer games. Time to cancel the subscription, I suppose.”

Someone else issued a sharply-worded response to Fubo TV via X, writing, “F*** you Fubo, anyone thinking of getting this TV service needs to have their head examined. We currently have no local TV stations, and even the out of market NBC channel is offline…but don’t worry, they posted they are negotiating hard to get them back!”

A different X user pointed out, “I love that I’m paying $110 a month to @fuboTV and can’t watch PSU because they’re ‘negotiating’ with NBC. Total garbage. I want a refund. Literally only have Fubo for sports and Jeopardy.

Meanwhile, yet another livid X user lamented, “Youtube TV did this s*** with ABC recently. I canceled them & switched to Fubo. Now, you do the same f****ing thing with NBC. Maybe it’s time to connect that cable back! This streaming BS has gotten out of hand. I’ll be finding another service before my current month runs out.”

On November 14, YouTube TV finally restored subscriber access to ABC, ESPN, and other Disney-owned channels after coming to a multi-year agreement with The Walt Disney Company. Customers lost access for two weeks.