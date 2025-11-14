For years, Robin Meade was a staple on HLN. The journalist joined the network in 2001, then hosted her talk show Morning Express With Robin Meade from 2005 to 2022.

But after a 17-year run, the show was canceled, and Meade is no longer with the network. Scroll down for everything we know about the cancellation and what she’s doing now, three years later.

Why was Morning Express canceled?

Morning Express was canceled by, CNN, who owns the network, as a cost-cutting measure in December 2022. The news broke on December 1, and Meade’s final episode aired just four days later on December 5.

CNN Chairman Chris Licht sent a memo to staff explaining that HLN would no longer produce live programming, according to the Los Angeles Times. CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly told the network it needed to cut $100 million as part of a new mandate to bring down debt. Meade and her staffers were all let go when the show was axed.

The cancellation came amid other staff layoffs at CNN, and Morning Express was replaced by a simulcast of CNN’s morning news show.

In her final sign-off, Meade said, “I want to thank our team for all of their work, for all the sleep that they have missed, for all the kids’ music programs you didn’t get to see, for all the date nights you missed with your spouse, or maybe the miles you moved to become a part of this team. The news does not write itself, edit itself, produce itself, direct itself, light itself, executive produce itself, or executive assist itself overnight. Without you, there was never going to be an us. I’m so grateful to our bosses who, over the years, either started this show or allowed it to continue. Most of all, they allowed us to be ourselves. Doing this show, with you, has been the joy of my life. My biggest concern is for my colleagues that have to land on their feet. I wish I could make this change less scary.”

She also addressed the viewers, adding, “Thank you for letting us start your day all these years. Thank you for letting this kid from the middle of a cornfield do something beyond her wildest dreams. You are my first thought every morning and my final thought before I sleep.”

What is Robin Meade doing now?

Meade has not returned to television since Morning Express’ cancellation. Instead, she is focused on spending time with her loved ones, and she often documents her life on Instagram, where she still keeps in touch with her fans from her show.

She also still has a relationship with her former colleagues. In May 2023, she posted photos on X of one of their reunions, and she also has several recent Instagram posts with Jennifer Westhoven.

In November 2023, Meade was inducted into the Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame. “None of this would have happened without YOU, the viewer:),” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to the @atlpressclub for putting me into the Hall Of Fame with 4 amazing journalists. I’m so moved my friend @drsanjaygupta took time to introduce me on stage. Look at the sweet reunions with friends and former colleagues. I’m humbled they carved time out of their schedules to attend.”

Is Robin Meade still married?

Yes, Meade is still married to her husband, Tim Yeager. He often pops up in her social media posts.

The two tied the knot in 1993 and have two rescue pups, as well as a close relationship with their nephews.