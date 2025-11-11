‘Dune: Propehcy’ Season 2 Adds Tom Hollander, Indira Varma & Ashley Walters

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Tom Hollander, Indira Varma, and Ashley Walters join 'Dune: Prophecy' Season 2
Getty Images

Dune: Prophecy‘s second season is beginning to take shape at HBO as they unveiled new casting additions for the sci-fi hit.

Along with the casting and start of production announcement, HBO has offered further insight into the latest chapter for the drama, which originally debuted in November 2024. Below, we’re breaking down the latest news about Dune: Prophecy Season 2, including who is set to return from the Season 1 cast, when and where the season is filming, as well as when fans may be able to expect the show’s return.

When will Dune: Prophecy Season 2 premiere?

No premiere date has been set for Dune: Prophecy Season 2, but stay tuned for updates as the series takes shape abroad. Season 2 will include eight all-new episodes for fans to enjoy, with filming set to unfold in Hungary, Jordan, and Spain. HBO teased Season 2’s production with a fun behind-the-scenes video featuring the cast, which you can check out here:

Who stars in Dune: Prophecy Season 2?

The Season 2 cast of Dune: Prophecy includes three new additions as Indira Varma, Tom Hollander, and Ashley Walters join the mix. Season 1 stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, Yerin Ha, Barbara Marten, and Tessa Bonham Jones are all set to return.

What is Dune: Prophecy Season 2 about?

No Season 2 logline for Dune: Prophecy has been unveiled, but as viewers will recall, Season 1 explores a new story from the expansive Dune universe from author Frank Herbert. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), Dune: Prophecy follows Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of mankind and establish the fabled order known as the Bene Gesserit.

'Dune: Prophecy' Cast on Making a Legendary World Their Own
Related

'Dune: Prophecy' Cast on Making a Legendary World Their Own

Who makes Dune: Prophecy Season 2?

Dune: Prophecy Season 2 is helmed by showrunner Alison Schapker, who executive produces the series alongside Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, Kevin Lau, Monica Owusu-Breen, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts. Meanwhile, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert also serve as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer.

Dune: Prophecy is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise. The show is inspired by the novel, Sisterhood of Dune, which was written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Stay tuned for more on Dune: Prophecy Season 2, and let us know what you’re looking forward to from the latest chapter in the comments section.

Dune: Prophecy, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, HBO

Dune: Prophecy key art
Emily Watson

Emily Watson

Olivia Williams

Olivia Williams

Travis Fimmel

Travis Fimmel

Jodhi May

Jodhi May

Mark Strong

Mark Strong

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina

Josh Heuston

Josh Heuston

Chloe Lea

Chloe Lea

Jade Anouka

Jade Anouka

Edward Davis

Edward Davis

Aoife Hinds

Aoife Hinds

Chris Mason

Chris Mason

Shalom Brune-Franklin

Shalom Brune-Franklin

Jihae

Jihae

Tabu

Tabu

Charithra Chandran

Charithra Chandran

Jessica Barden

Jessica Barden

Emma Canning

Emma Canning

Yerin Ha

Yerin Ha

Full Cast & Crew

HBO

HBO Max

Series

2024–

TVMA

Action

Adventure

Drama

Science fiction

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Dune: Prophecy ›

Dune: Prophecy

Aoife Hinds

Ashley Walters

Barbara Marten

Chloe Lea

Chris Mason

Edward Davis

Emily Watson

Emma Canning

Faoileann Cunningham

Indira Varma

Jade Anouka

Jessica Barden

Jodhi May

Josh Heuston

Olivia Williams

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina

Shalom Brune-Franklin

Tessa Bonham Jones

Tom Hollander

Travis Fimmel

Yerin Ha




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sarah Snook and Jake Lacy in 'All Her Fault'
1
Ask Matt: TV’s Biggest (Fictional) Jerk, ‘Abbott’ Off Campus, ‘Boston Blue’ & More
Donald Trump and Laura Ingraham
2
Trump Proudly Shows Off White House Makeover to Fox News – Viewers React
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Wager Drama as Allegra Kuney Bids for $100,000
Vernée Watson as Celeste and Skye P. Marshall as Olympia in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 7, 'Prior Bad Acts'
4
‘Matlock’ Introduces Olympia’s Mother With Vernee Watson
THE VOICE -- The Knockouts Part 3 Episode 2812 -- Pictured: (l-r) Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg
5
‘The Voice’ Recap: Niall Uses His Mic Drop as Knockout Rounds Continue