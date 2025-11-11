Dune: Prophecy‘s second season is beginning to take shape at HBO as they unveiled new casting additions for the sci-fi hit.

Along with the casting and start of production announcement, HBO has offered further insight into the latest chapter for the drama, which originally debuted in November 2024. Below, we’re breaking down the latest news about Dune: Prophecy Season 2, including who is set to return from the Season 1 cast, when and where the season is filming, as well as when fans may be able to expect the show’s return.

When will Dune: Prophecy Season 2 premiere?

No premiere date has been set for Dune: Prophecy Season 2, but stay tuned for updates as the series takes shape abroad. Season 2 will include eight all-new episodes for fans to enjoy, with filming set to unfold in Hungary, Jordan, and Spain. HBO teased Season 2’s production with a fun behind-the-scenes video featuring the cast, which you can check out here:

Keep the spice flowing. #DuneProphecy Season 2 is in production with new cast members Indira Varma, Ashley Walters, and Tom Hollander.

Who stars in Dune: Prophecy Season 2?

The Season 2 cast of Dune: Prophecy includes three new additions as Indira Varma, Tom Hollander, and Ashley Walters join the mix. Season 1 stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, Yerin Ha, Barbara Marten, and Tessa Bonham Jones are all set to return.

What is Dune: Prophecy Season 2 about?

No Season 2 logline for Dune: Prophecy has been unveiled, but as viewers will recall, Season 1 explores a new story from the expansive Dune universe from author Frank Herbert. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), Dune: Prophecy follows Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of mankind and establish the fabled order known as the Bene Gesserit.

Who makes Dune: Prophecy Season 2?

Dune: Prophecy Season 2 is helmed by showrunner Alison Schapker, who executive produces the series alongside Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, Kevin Lau, Monica Owusu-Breen, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts. Meanwhile, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert also serve as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer.

Dune: Prophecy is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise. The show is inspired by the novel, Sisterhood of Dune, which was written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

