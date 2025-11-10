Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test alumni are competing on the Monday, November 10 episode of Celebrity Weakest Link and are testing their smarts to try and win money for their chosen charities.

On Special Forces, celebrities from all genres try to survive demanding training exercises that are led by directing staff agents, which is an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives. They can only leave the competition by giving up, injury, failing, or being forced by force from agents.

These contestants include Rudy Reyes, Jovon “Q” Quarles, Jack Osbourne, Gus Kenworthy, Tyler Cameron, Kenya Moore, Kyla Pratt, and Christy Carlson Romano.

Rudy Reyes is a decon Marine and a directing staff member. Quarles is a former Navy SEAL and a member of the directing staff on Special Forces.

Kenya Moore from The Real Housewives of Atlanta also appeared on the game show. She made it through day five on SF. Kyla Pratt, from The Proud Family, made it to day eight on the show.

Jack Osbourne, Ozzy and Sharon‘s son, made it to day six. Christy Carlson Romano of Even Stevens and Kim Possible fame made it to day eight.

Gus Kenworthy, an Olympic skier, made it to day eight. Tyler Cameron from The Bachelorette won Season 2 of Special Forces.

In a preview clip, the Special Forces alums stumbled over easy questions. The clip started off with Romano banking, even though the contestant before her got the questions wrong, so there was no money to bank. Cameron snickered before host Jane Lynch moved on to the next question.

Kenworthy got “Meaning ‘carp’ in Japanese, what colorful fish are often kept in decorative ponds?” correct with coy. Cameron banked $1,000 before answering, “The ring finger is located between the middle finger and what other finger?” with “pinky finger.”

However, Reyes could not answer “Who was a Weakest Link winner before he was an SNL cast member and Pop Culture Jeopardy! host?”

“I don’t know,” he answered as his fellow contestants looked at him in shock. The correct answer was Colin Jost.

Tune in to see who wins money for their charity at 9/8c.