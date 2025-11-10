MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ Gives Verdict on Shutdown Deal

What To Know Joe Scarborough urged Democrats to “take the win” after the 40-day government shutdown ended, despite criticism from some party members over the terms of the deal.

The deal includes a promise for a future vote on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, but some Democrats, including Governor Gavin Newsom, criticized it as ineffective.

Scarborough argued the shutdown exposed the Trump administration and Republicans as prioritizing tax cuts for the wealthy over assistance for working and middle-class Americans.

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough said Democrats should “take the win” over the end of the 40-day government shutdown instead of complaining about the terms of the deal.

Scarborough’s comments came after eight members of the Democratic caucus voted to end the shutdown. The House had previously been at a standstill, with Democrats holding out to force an extension of the Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are set to lapse at the end of the year. Per Mediaite, the new deal promises a vote on the matter next month.

However, some Democrats have criticized the move, believing the ACA vote has no chance of passing. California Governor Gavin Newsom was one of many prominent Democrats to slam the deal, taking to X on Sunday night (November 9) and writing, “Pathetic.”

Pathetic. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 10, 2025

Scaborough said the Democrats should focus on this as a “win,” noting that the shutdown “exposed” the Trump administration as “working overtime” for billionaires and “the richest of the rich.”

“This is just Democrats, I get it, they have the best week that they’ve had in a year and a half and then fear and loathing and the wringing of hands because they may reopen the government because, yes, there are some Democrats who understand that people are going hungry,” Scarborough said, per Mediaite.

He added that Democrats “exposed a White House that is working overtime to give tax cuts to billionaires at the same time they’re working overtime to take SNAP assistance.”

“This has exposed just how much the Republican party hates the idea of helping working Americans, helping middle-class Americans, who are struggling with health care,” the MSNBC host continued.

Scarborough went on to say, “I wish Democrats, for once, just once, could take a win and then understand the Republicans, they were never going to help working Americans – they learned that through this process.”

“Donald Trump was exposed and the administration was exposed and Republicans were exposed as the party that fought like hell to give tax cuts to billionaires, to multinational corporations, to the richest of the rich,” he stated.

As for those Democrats against the recent deal to end the shutdown, Scaborough claimed they were “posing so they can look tougher for their presidential run in 2028.”