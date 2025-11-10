‘The Paper’ on NBC, War Stories of Special Forces, Marines in Training, PBS ‘Salute to Service,’ Meet the ‘Bat-Fam’

The Office offshoot, The Paper, begins airing weekly on NBC after premiering in September on Peacock. Veterans Day-themed programming includes a History Channel documentary reliving harrowing missions of elite Special Operations Forces, a Netflix docuseries following young Marines in training for the 31st Expeditionary Unit in the Pacific, and a PBS musical special hosted by Trace Adkins. An animated family comedy follows Batman at home with his wacky extended family.

Peacock

The Paper

8:30/7:30c

Sharing the DNA and even the same fictional camera crew of NBC’s beloved The Office, a new mockumentary from Greg Daniels strikes a similar universal chord by introducing another workplace of amusing would-bes and never-wases at a struggling newspaper in Toledo, Ohio. In a still-rare case of a streaming series making its way to network TV, The Paper stars Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson, the earnest and green new editor-in-chief of the near-death Toledo Truth Teller, who’s greeted upon arrival by being asked which paper he works for: “Paper or toilet?” (The newspaper, which once occupied its entire building, now shares a floor with a more profitable toilet paper company owned by the same paper conglomerate.) Ned finds a kindred spirit in the underemployed Mare (a sly Chelsea Frei) and an instant nemesis in the vainglorious Esmeralda Grant (Sabrina Impacciatore from The White Lotus), who resents the noble interloper. (See the full review.)

History Channel

The Warfighters: Battle Stories

Season Premiere 8/7c

To mark Veterans Day, History Channel presents what it describes as a reimagining of a 2017 miniseries, offering first-person accounts from members of elite Special Operations Forces who fought on the front lines of the war on terror following 9/11. “Certain people are called to do certain things, and that’s what we do,” says one of the warriors. Hosted by retired Col. Michail “Gus” Huerter, the two-hour special blends archival footage with recreations as Army Rangers, Green Berets, Navy SEALs, and Marines share their harrowing stories.

Netflix

Marines

Series Premiere

From Amblin Entertainment’s documentary unit and producers of Band of Brothers, a four-part docuseries follows members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit as they train for combat readiness in the Pacific. “With how advanced weapons are getting, never has a battlefield been more lethal,” says a unit leader.

PBS

Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration

Special 9/8c

Country-music star Trace Adkins hosts and performs, alongside the U.S. Army Field Band, in a musical special saluting the troops while veterans tell stories from World War II to the present day. Adkins is joined by jazz vocalist Kurt Elling and opera superstar Angel Blue. Followed by the documentary The Last 600 Meters: The Battles of Najaf and Fallujah (10/9c), featuring first-person accounts from soldiers who survived the deadliest battles of the 2004 Iraq War.

Prime Video

Bat-Fam

Series Premiere

Holy handful, Batman! An animated family comedy, following the success of the 2023 holiday movie Merry Little Batman, depicts the hectic home life of Gotham City’s legendary superhero Batman (voiced by Luke Wilson) and his chip-off-the-old-cape offspring Damian, aka “Little Batman” (Yonas Kibreab). New to Wayne Manor: Alicia Pennyworth (London Hughes), the mischievous grand-niece of the devoted Alfred (James Cromwell), reformed supervillain Claire (Haley Tju), and up in the belfry, Man-Bat (Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan). All 10 episodes are available for binge-watching.

