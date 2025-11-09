Nikki Glaser’s ‘SNL’ Monologue Raises Eyebrows With Raunchy Jokes That Divide Fans

What To Know Nikki Glaser hosted SNL on November 8, delivering a nine-minute monologue filled with edgy and raunchy jokes.

The monologue sparked strong reactions online, with some viewers praising Glaser’s boldness and dark humor, while others criticized her for making light of sensitive subjects.

The divisive response highlighted a split among fans, with some calling it one of the riskiest SNL monologues in years and others labeling it inappropriate and uncomfortable.

Nikki Glaser‘s Saturday Night Live monologue raised eyebrows with raunchy jokes that left fans firmly divided.

On the November 8 episode of SNL, the stand-up comedian, 41, served as host, while Sombr was the musical guest. Glaser’s nine-minute monologue was not only longer than most but also more daring.

To open, Glaser casually referred to New York City as “[Jeffrey] Epstein‘s original island” while sharing that she was “so happy to be here tonight.”

Later, she mentioned that she has been “obsessed with slavery recently” because she keeps seeing sex trafficking posters in women’s public restrooms.

“They’re in every stall. They’re in every world language,” she said. “The English is really tiny and it’s like, ‘You wish.’” Glaser then pointed out, “Men’s restrooms do not have these signs,” Glaser continued. “I don’t know what signs you have? You have signs that are like, ‘Want a slave? Text ‘Traffick’ to 69-69.’”

Glaser said that being trafficked is a “big fear” for Gen-Z women, confessing, “I don’t relate. I’m 41. That was not a fear of mine ever in my 20s. In my 20s, I just feared good old-fashioned rape. I didn’t think it would be a career. We didn’t think it was anything more than a ‘temp job’ on a frat house futon.”

She continued, “It’s real, though. I’m getting scared. I was out with them and I was like, ‘What if we get trafficked?’ And they were like, ‘You’re good.’ They’re like, ‘We’re safer when you’re with us because they think you’re our madam.’”

Additionally, Glaser joked that she had “resting Ghislaine [Maxewell] face,” referencing Epstein’s accomplice, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In the YouTube comments of Glaser’s monologue, fans were divided in their responses. One viewer shared, “The riskiest monologue in a long time. I love it!”

Another wrote, “Wow, Nikki definitely did not try to play it safe with her jokes tonight. You could really tell this wasn’t quite the right audience for many of the jokes. Kudos to her for not watering down her act for SNL.”

Someone else agreed, commenting, “Nikki is amazing her comedy is so dark/twisted but insanely hilarious at the same time ugh this crowd didn’t deserve her, this was a great monologue.”

However, others weren’t impressed with Glaser’s jokes about sexual abuse, with one X user writing, “Okay Nikki Glaser lost me cause why are we talking about molestation and pedophilia!???”

A different X user declared, “Nikki Glaser on SNL = worst host ever. Not one joke in that painful monologue hit.”

Yet another viewer commented via X, “Things Nikki Glaser managed to make into a joke on her SNL open: – domestic violence – racism – sa – pedophilia – sex trafficking. do better.”

What did you think of Glaser’s SNL monologue?

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC