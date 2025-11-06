What To Know Randy Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s brother, is portrayed by Noah Emmerich in the Hulu true-crime drama.

The lawyer spoke out multiple times in the aftermath of the double homicide.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family certainly centers on the double homicide case that rocked the nation, along with the deadly boat wreck that set that event into motion, but the eight-part series also delves into the complicated family dynamics at play with all of the Murdaughs.

In particular, the series dramatizes the complex relationship between Alex Murdaugh (portrayed by Jason Clarke in the show) and his brother Randy (Noah Emmerich) as they grapple with the powerful legacy, retirement, and looming health decline of their stalwart father Randolph (Gerald McRaney).

Throughout the series so far, we’ve seen this trio squabble over whose decision it is to settle a major lawsuit for one of Alex’s clients at their family firm, PMPED, as well as what financial responsibilities Alex has to Mallory Beach, who perished in Paul’s (Johnny Berchtold) boating wreck. Tensions also boiled over between them in the show after Randolph named Randy as managing partner of their firm instead of Alex. In the most recent episode, they did have a softer interaction when visiting their childhood home, as Randy warned Alex that an investigation for potential obstruction in the boat accident case was in the rumor mill.

While we don’t know how many of the conversations between them actually happened — and the real-life Alex Murdaugh, through his attorneys, has slammed the show for its depictions of his familial relationships — we do know that Randy has inserted himself into the public eye several times in relation to the case to share his views in the past.

For starters, he and their other brother, John Marvin Murdaugh (who’s portrayed by Patch Darragh in the show), appeared on Good Morning America after the June 7, 2021, murders of Maggie (Patricia Arquette) and Paul. In the interview, Randy remembered Maggie as the “rock” of her family and said that when Alex called him about the deaths, “His voice, the fear, he was distraught.” He also issued a plea for those viewers who might have information about the case to speak out and denied knowing of any enemies of the family. He also rejected terminology like “dynasty” in describing his family, saying, “We’re just regular people, and we’re hurting just like they would be hurting if this had happened to them.”

In the interview, Randy made it clear that he believed Alex was not involved in the shootings when he said, “I can’t imagine the horror that my brother’s experiencing.”

That interview took place days after Randy’s individual interview with SLED, the video of which was later released to the public.

In September 2021, after Alex was fired from PMPED for his financial misdeeds, then claimed to have been shot in the head, and went to rehab for opioid addiction, Randy spoke out again in a statement provided to press in which he said, “I was shocked, just as the rest of my PMPED family, to learn of my brother Alex’s drug addiction and stealing of money. I love my law firm family and also love Alex as my brother. While I will support him in his recovery, I do not support, condone, or excuse his conduct in stealing by manipulating his most trusted relationships. I will continue to pursue my client’s interests with the highest degree of honesty and integrity, as I always have.”

He was also heard speaking with Alex in several jail calls after Alex’s arrest for the financial crimes, which were also released to the public after a Freedom of Information Act request.

In 2022, the firm changed its name to Parker Law Group in response to the backlash over Alex’s misappropriation of client funds, explaining in a statement by partner Ronnie Crosby, “We’re grateful to Johnny Parker for his dedication and leadership of our firm. It’s an honor to name our firm after one of South Carolina’s most accomplished and respected attorneys.”

While John Marvin testified at Alex’s 2023 trial for the murders of Maggie and Paul, Randy did not. However, he did attend the hearing.

After Alex was convicted of the murders, Randy spoke out once again in a New York Times interview and said of the case, “He knows more than what he’s saying. He’s not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything there.” However, he revealed that the trial results were not conclusive to him as to what happened to Maggie and Paul, saying, “I hoped that after the trial, because there’s nothing more that can be presented, that I’d stop thinking about this. But so far, that has not been the case.”

According to his biography at the Parker Law Group, Randolph “Randy” Murdaugh IV still practices with the Hampton firm, and he still lives with his wife and two daughters.

