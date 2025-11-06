Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyers Blast Hulu’s ‘Death In The Family’ For ‘Distorting the Truth’

What To Know Alex Murdaugh’s legal team criticized Hulu’s Death In The Family for containing inaccuracies and misrepresenting his relationships with his wife and son.

The lawyers claim the show’s creators did not consult with Murdaugh, his family, or his attorneys, relying instead on sensationalized secondary sources.

Murdaugh, a former lawyer, was convicted in March 2023 of murdering his wife and son and is serving two consecutive life sentences without parole.

The legal team of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has slammed Hulu’s Death In The Family for what it claims to be “numerous inaccuracies and misleading portrayals that distort the truth” of the Murdaugh family.

In a statement to the New York Post, Alex’s legal team said their client is “deeply disappointed and disturbed” by the true crime drama, which depicts the events leading up to the double murder of Alex’s wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.

“The depiction of their personal family dynamics is particularly troubling, as it totally mischaracterizes Alex’s relationships with his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, both of whom Alex loves so dearly,” the statement continued.

The series is based on the hit podcast Murdaugh Murders Podcast by Mandy Matney, with Brittany Snow portraying Matney in the Hulu series. As with the podcast, the show centers on the story of Alex (played by Jason Clarke), a former lawyer convicted of fatally shooting his wife and son, after the latter was involved in a deadly boat crash, the aftermath of which threatened to expose years of Alex’s financial misdeeds.

According to Alex’s lawyers, the show’s creators, Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr, didn’t reach out to them or anyone in the Murdaugh family during the series’ development.

“Equally concerning is the lack of engagement by the producers or actors to understand the individuals portrayed,” they said. “No one from Hulu ever reached out to Alex, his son Buster, anyone in the Murdaugh family or Alex’s attorneys to hear their perspective or verify the facts.”

The statement claims that the show relies “heavily on sensationalized accounts from secondary sources with no direct knowledge or relationship with him or his family.”

On March 2, 2023, a jury found Alex guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was sentenced to two life sentences to run consecutively without the possibility of parole.