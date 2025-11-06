What To Know In Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 6, Stella Kidd leaves to accompany Isaiah and ensure his mother receives proper care at a specialized facility in Cleveland.

Her absence is expected to last only a few weeks.

The fall finale approaching and a possible time jump after the midseason break could mean seeing Kidd back at 51 sooner rather than later.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 6 “Broken Things.”]

Firehouse 51 is going to be without one of its lieutenants for the foreseeable future after the latest Chicago Fire episode. The good news? Based on the Season 14 schedule, it’s possible that Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) won’t be missing from our screens for too long.

Kidd and Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) become privy to the fact that the mother of their foster son, Isaiah (Hero Hunter), isn’t getting the care she needs. Following a car accident, Shawna had a shunt put in, but as Isaiah worries, that can fail if a patient isn’t monitored enough — and that’s the case where she is. When Kidd makes some calls to try to alleviate Isaiah’s concerns, she’s given the runaround, transferred between departments and then hung up on. The facility also has terrible reviews.

Kidd ends up turning to Sharon Goodwin (Chicago Med‘s S. Epatha Merkerson) for advice and does get a solution, but it’s one that means a change. Sharon has a connection with a center that fits their needs: It’s a state-of-the-art facility where patients have access to specialists, rehab, and PT, and it’s grant-subsidized, which will help with the expenses. The only problem? It’s in Cleveland.

But that’s not a problem for Kidd, who makes plans to go there with Isaiah to make sure his mom is settled in and being taken care of properly. “It’s only going to be a few weeks. I will be back at work before you know it. I really want to do this,” she tells Severide. Isaiah’s surprised that she’s going to drop everything to help his mom, and she assures him, “Of course. You’re our family now, so that means your mom is, too.”

That, of course, leads to the question of how long Kidd will be gone. With next week (November 12) the fall finale, chances are it won’t be that long. After all, she says “a few weeks,” and all it’ll take is one small time jump to have her back in Chicago for the midseason premiere (or soon after) in 2026.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC