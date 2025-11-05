What To Know Twelve years after leaving Dancing With the Stars, Brooke Burke revealed whether she’d be interested in returning to the show.

She previously won Season 7 and then served as cohost with Tom Bergeron from Seasons 10 to 17.

Bergeron will be coming back to the ballroom as a guest judge for the upcoming 20th Anniversary Celebration episode.

Tom Bergeron is heading back to Dancing With the Stars as a guest judge five years after he was controversially let go from the show ahead of Season 29. But will his former cohost Brooke Burke, who left the show in 2013, be the next to return to the ballroom?

When it comes to returning in a hosting capacity, Burke is not likely to return. “I never say no, just to never close doors professionally, but that was eight seasons. I did everything I needed to do in the ballroom,” she said on Jennie Garth‘s I Choose Me podcast. “Amazing relationships. At the time, it was one of the most-watched shows on television. It would be hard to go back there with the same level of excitement and appreciation. I don’t know.”

She did not specify whether she’d be interested in coming back in a guest spot, but overall, it seems like she’s closed the door on the chapter of her life that involved the show.

Burke won Season 7 of Dancing With the Stars with Derek Hough and joined as cohost during Season 10 after Samantha Harris‘ exit. She was replaced by Erin Andrews after leaving following the show’s 17th season. Andrews and Bergeron cohosted until their firings in 2020.

On November 11, DWTS will celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary, which is why Bergeron is returning as a judge. Burke confirmed to Garth that she will not be attending the event, although she said she was reached out to about coming back for it.

Still, she had nothing but positive things to say about her experience, telling Garth, “It was just so much fun. Such a great show to work on. What a blessing that show was.” However, she acknowledged that going back to “redo” something from the past is “hard” for her, adding, “I feel like I wrung it out and did everything I needed to do on that show.”

Earlier this season, former DWTS pro dancer Cheryl Burke also returned as a guest judge. Mark Ballas and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have stepped in as guest judges on seasons when they weren’t competitors, as well.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC