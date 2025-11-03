Why ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Think Sandra Oh Could Be Returning

What To Know Speculation about Sandra Oh’s return to Grey’s Anatomy has intensified.

Fans noted that the show’s official Instagram account followed her.

Sandra Oh, who played Cristina Yang and left the series in Season 10, recently hinted that her previous “hard no” about returning is softening, acknowledging fans’ enduring love for the character.

Could Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) be back in the building at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital soon? Some Grey’s Anatomy fans think she just might, thanks to a new social media clue.

As noted by a Grey’s Anatomy fan account on X (formerly Twitter), embedded below, the official show Instagram page recently started following Sandra Oh on the site, and if that weren’t indication enough that she could be due for an imminent return to the role, the show’s X page recently shared a cryptic post about Season 10, which was Yang’s last on the show.

Oh famously departed the series in Season 10, with Cristina Yang moving to Switzerland to take over a world-renowned heart hospital after her former fiancé and mentor, Preston Burke (Isaiah Washington), decided to step down and name her as his replacement. Yang has since been mentioned many, many times on the series — mostly through texts with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) — but she has not appeared on the series in person since 2014.

This isn’t the first time fans have suspected Cristina Yang might make a comeback to the long-lived medical drama, of course, but Oh gave Grey’s diehards reason to keep hope alive earlier this year. In March, she told Entertainment Weekly that while she’d previously had a “hard no” about ever coming back to the show, that feeling was changing on her end lately.

“For the longest time, it has always been a hard no,” she told the publication. “When you finish something, it’s a deep process…. I can’t stress to you enough how consciously I tried to fully process leaving. I don’t feel the need to revisit, but I also profoundly understand the audience’s love for this character, because I’ve seen it for the past 10 years. That’s the part that makes me just go, hmmm.”

Grey’s Anatomy started following Sandra Oh on Instagram👀 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/CLOEbZniIh — Grey’s Anatomy News (@GreysTvNews) November 2, 2025

Thinking about season 10 for one reason in particular pic.twitter.com/iLp4UeGsgZ — Grey’s Anatomy (@GreysABC) October 14, 2025

In response to the possibility of Yang’s return, some fans took to Reddit to note what a monumental event that would be for Grey’s Anatomy.

One fan wrote on the fan page, for example, “If she came back, it would be the event for Grey’s. It would have to be a season finale, if not a series finale.” Another added, “Oooh I really hope she comes back.”

Others in the thread were strongly opposed to the idea of bringing Yang back.

“I don’t think she’ll be coming back. And if her temporary return leads to her reconnecting with Owen, I really don’t want her to come back. She deserves so much better than him. (As for Owen leaving because of Cristina, I don’t see how he would leave his kids behind – or why Cristina would want to rekindle anything with him if it means the kids are coming with him),” one fan wrote. “Sandra had the best ending, she shouldn’t come back,” added another.

Showrunner Meg Marinis confirmed ahead of the premiere of Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 that there’d be some cameos from familiar faces of the past, and already, the show has delivered on that with the brief returns of Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce and Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery. Could Oh’s Yang be the next familiar face to grace the show? Or is this just another instance of wishful thinking? Hit the comments with your predictions!

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC