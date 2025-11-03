Will ‘Big Brother: Unlocked’ Return For Season 2? — Producers Weigh In

Is the Big Brother spinoff, Big Brother: Unlocked, locking its doors on a new season? The executive producers of the reality show weighed in on whether it could return for Season 2.

Big Brother: Unlocked featured Season 16 winner Derrick Levasseur and Season 24 winner, Taylor Hale, breaking down two weeks of the show at a time, with a special guest host and past BB players. It also included interviews with the most recently evicted houseguest, as well as brackets, behind-the-scenes clips, and more. The five-episode after show aired on Fridays after the week’s eviction, and once on a Sunday.

So, will the spinoff show, which premiered during Season 27, come back for another season? EPs Alison Grodner and Rich Meehan share an update on the show’s future.

“We haven’t heard officially,” Meehan told Entertainment Weekly. “We hope that it continues on. It’s a fun extension of the show.” If Unlocked does return, the producers will keep tinkering with it, as Season 1 was a “testing ground.”

“It will evolve and get better the more we do it,” Meehan told the outlet. “Taylor and Derrick were great, and we had some really fun guests, so that’s something we’d like to continue doing and evolving, so hopefully it will come back.”

Grodner shared that they are “really happy” with the aftershow. “It seemed to be well received, and people came to watch,” she said. “We need to teach people to find it and learn where it is. But I think we were getting there by the end, and it was great to get those [celebrity fans as guests]. I mean, to have James Gunn! And what a fan he is. Geez, who knew?”

A source for CBS told Entertainment Weekly that no decision has been made yet on Season 28 or Season 2 of Unlocked, and it won’t be made for quite some time. The decision, ultimately, lies with the network.

Do you want Big Brother: Unlocked to come back for another season? Let us know in the comments.

Big Brother Unlocked, Season 1, Paramount+

Big Brother, Season 27, now streaming, Paramount+