‘FBI’ Sneak Peek: Maggie & OA Run Into Major Problem on Flight (VIDEO)

What To Know In the November 3 episode of FBI, Maggie and OA are tasked with escorting a U.S. Senator to Washington, D.C. after a failed assassination attempt.

An exclusive sneak peek shows something’s wrong with the senator during the flight.

Actors Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki tease that something scary happens to OA and how Maggie will react.

Uh-oh, it looks like the trouble of the Monday, November 3, episode of FBI is about to begin in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “Manifest.”

The episode sees Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) tasked with escorting a U.S. Senator (Sarah Clarke) back to Washington, D.C., following a failed assassination attempt. But their flight becomes more perilous than imagined.

The first signs that something’s not quite right seem to come in our clip. Maggie and OA are in their seats when they hear one of the senator’s protection detail trying to get her attention in the bathroom and get up to investigate. When asked what’s going on, he explains, “That’s what I’m trying to figure out. The senator said she was light-headed, then it was a headache, now she’s not responding.”

Watch the full sneak peek above for more.

Ahead of the season, Peregrym and Zaki teased this episode for us.

“Something scary happens to OA,” Peregrym previewed, and as expected, Maggie doesn’t react well.

“I’ll do anything to save my partner. And so it was actually really great to play. I was excited to be a part of that,” Peregrym added.

“It is always fun when you get to do these unique kind of situations that we haven’t been in before. The train was a little more intense as it was the set for the entire episode, but the plane’s really cool and it was really fun to get to play it,” shared Zaki, referring to Season 7’s episode that saw OA and his girlfriend Gemma (Comfort Clinton) run into some serious trouble while trying to take a trip together.

What are you hoping to see in this episode? What do you think is going to happen to OA? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS