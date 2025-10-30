From 2011 to 2014, Scott Campbell Jr. was a cast member on Deadliest Catch. He worked on the F/V Seabrooke from Seasons 7 to 11 and became a beloved fisherman on the show.

Although Campbell briefly returned to the series in Seasons 16 (2020) and 17 (2021) on the F/V Lady Alaska, he is no longer part of the show, which is in the midst of its 21st season. So, what happened to Campbell, why did he leave the show, and what is he doing now? Scroll down for everything we know.

Why did Scott Campbell leave Deadliest Catch?

Campbell had to leave Deadliest Catch due to a back injury. He began experiencing the pain in 2013 while filming Season 10 of the Discovery Channel series. That November, he had surgery at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington, and the aftermath was documented on the show.

“It’s a minimally invasive spinal surgery,” Campbell’s doctor, a neurosurgeon, told the Tri City Herald. “It’s a common operation and because I can make a small incision to repair, it means the patient will heal faster.”

The doctor did not reveal specific details about the surgery, but said that it involved unpinching nerves in the lower back that were causing Campbell pain. The fisherman ran the risk of suffering permanent nerve damage or limping for the rest of his life if he did not have the procedure.

What is Scott Campbell doing now?

In 2014, Campbell created Cordova Coolers. He came up with the idea after the cooler on a boat failed to keep his beers cold and his friends dared him to create a better one … so he did. He was the owner of the company until 2018, per his LinkedIn.

In 2022, Campbell took on a new business venture when he created Beaver Creek Firewood. The company “provides high-quality and eco-friendly firewood products.”

On his LinkedIn, Campbell notes that he has a marketing background with experience in “new business development, marketing strategy, business strategy, and leadership.”

Campbell also still seems to do work with the Lady Alaska, as he wrote on Facebook in December 2024, “Headed to Alaska with my co-captain on Christmas Day. We have to get the Lady Alaska ready to go catch some crab!”

Is Scott Campbell married?

Campbell was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Lisa Campbell. They have two daughters, Stormee, born in 1995, and Trinidy, born in 2000. Trinidy has been married to her husband, Kaden, since 2022, and Stormee is mom to a daughter, Rainee, born in 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Campbell Jr (@scottcampbelljr)

Scott filed for divorce from Lisa in December 2022, per public records. According to Cinemaholic, Scott and Lisa previously divorced three times throughout this allegedly tumultuous marriage.

Campbell now often posts couple photos with a woman named Corey on Instagram. Their first post together was in May 2025.

Deadliest Catch, Season 21, Fridays, 8/7c, Discovery Channel