MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Blasted by Bill O’Reilly Over Trump-Hitler Claims

Conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly has slammed MSNBC and NBC News political analyst Nicolle Wallace after she claimed no Democrat has referred to President Donald Trump as Hitler.

The former Fox News anchor shared his thoughts on Wednesday’s (October 29) episode of No Spin News, where he played a clip of Wallace talking to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on The Best People podcast. During the conversation, Pritzker denied ever referring to Trump as ‘Hitler.’

“I don’t think any Democrat has,” Wallace added, per The Wrap. “I think it’s a smear that they project back onto critics. JD Vance called Donald Trump cultural heroin, he called him America’s Hitler. The attacks on Donald Trump as a fascist came from three-star generals who worked for him.”

O’Reilly said he couldn’t believe “the gall” of Wallace to “say to her audience that she doesn’t think any Democrat has referred to the Trump administration as the Third Reich and Hitler.”

He then played several clips of Democrats, including former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, making comparisons between Trump and Hitler.

“I mean, this is just beyond belief,” O’Reilly continued. “I’ve never seen anything close to this in my 50 years of being a reporter. And you know why it happens? Because there’s nobody at NBC News – remember, Wallace still works there for another two weeks – who gives a hoot. They don’t care what they say. Total collapse.”

Wallace, who anchors MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, is set to remain with the network as it rebrands as MS NOW on November 15 and officially splits from NBCUniversal.

Earlier this week, Wallace spoke with Pritzker about comments he made at The Economic Club of Chicago that drew comparisons between Trump’s use of ICE and border patrol against illegal immigrants to the Nazi’s attacks on Jews.

“This is how authoritarian regimes do it,” Pritzker said, per The Wrap. “They create these kind of fake ideas that there’s an enemy out there and it could be sitting next to you at one of these tables…. So let’s round them up, let’s make sure they are the subjects of the laws that we’re passing, because we don’t like who they are.”

He added, “I can tell you, sitting next to Holocaust survivors, that what they will say in this moment is ‘This is what happened. This is what happened — people’s rights started getting taken away. People got accused of being immigrants – this is before the Holocaust really took place.”