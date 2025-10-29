What To Know Celebrity Jeopardy! returns for Season 4 on February 27 with an All-Stars Tournament.

It will feature 27 celebrities competing for charity and a $1 million prize for the winner’s chosen cause.

Fans on Reddit are actively speculating about the lineup, expressing hopes for returning contestants like Macaulay Culkin, Michael Cera, Andy Richter, and more.

Fans can’t wait for the return of Celebrity Jeopardy!, which kicks off Season 4 with a brand-new All-Stars Tournament on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 8/7c.

Much like the classic version, Celebrity Jeopardy! tests contestants on trivia across a wide range of categories — but this time, the players are famous faces. The celebrity edition features a condensed run of 13 episodes, with 27 stars competing for charity. The ultimate winner walks away with $1 million for their chosen cause.

But the big question remains: Who will compete? Or, to put it in Jeopardy! terms, “These celebrities chose to compete in Season 4 of Celebrity Jeopardy!”

On Reddit, fans in the Jeopardy! subreddit are already buzzing about the new season and speculating on which stars might return. One user wrote, “I don’t really mind returning celebrity contestants. Feels like casting really gets difficult if they plan on doing this every year and we end up with a lot of very niche celebrities.”

“Niche celebrities are pretty much the way things are nowadays – due to the internet, we have way more famous people than ever before. That should make casting easier, but it’s pretty much impossible to find celebs that everyone knows or has heard of (if you’re trying to appeal to both young people and old),” answered a fan.

“For example, of the top 50 YouTube channels, only a couple are household names to the typical Jeopardy demographic. But these people are more famous (more followers, more content, more reach) than just about anyone on TV,” the Redditor continued.

Another Redditor asked, “My question is, is this going to be a season where they bring back previous Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants? Or are they going to bring on the most famous names?”

Redditors then chimed in with their fantasy casting for the upcoming season. “I hope Macaulay Macaulay Culkin comes back; he had a really strong quarterfinal back in Season 2,” wrote one fan.

“His match against Rachel Dratch was one of the best Jeopardy matches ever…celebrity or non-celebrity,” agreed another.

A clear favorite, another fan posted, “Brendan Hunt and Macaulay Culkin, pretty please.”

The original poster responded: “Hoping Michael Cera returns to play.”

Another piped in their picks: “[Wil] Wheaton vs. [Patton] Oswalt!”

“I’m hoping for more Andy Richter. He seemed to take his foot off the gas – maybe he didn’t want to embarrass anyone – and got caught on [Final Jeopardy] by Simu Liu. I don’t think he’d make that mistake a second time,” wrote another Redditor.

“My man Blake Anderson better be there. Win one for the turtles!,” posted another.

It is worth noting that in previous celebrity editions, actor and comedian Ike Barinholtz won Season 1, Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter took home the Season 2 title, and comedian W. Kamau Bell claimed victory in Season 3. All three winners have been comedians, so it will be interesting to see if this season continues that trend—or if a new type of contestant breaks the streak.

Who would you like to see in Season 4? Comment below!

