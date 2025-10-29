What To Know Bosun Nathan Gallagher made the tough decision to let go of both Tessa Budd and Christian Trimino, leading to Joe Bradley joining the crew as a replacement on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Joe Bradley reflects on his quick return and the complexities of working with friends and navigating a new love triangle on board.

Bradley highlights the challenges and lessons of the season, emphasizing the importance of professionalism and positive relationships among crew members.

Bosun Nathan Gallagher had a tough choice to make during the October 27 episode of Below Deck Mediterranean. After the deck team was struggling from the start of the season with a series of screwups, Captain Sandy Yawn asked who he would let go between inexperienced Tessa Budd and Christian Trimino. Gallagher decided to cut them both, which left two vacancies aboard the M/Y Bravado in Barcelona. Luckily, Yawn was able to secure a replacement in Joe Bradley! Yes, Gallagher’s best friend from Liverpool, England, from Season 9, making this a welcome addition in more ways than one.

Stews “V” Victoria SanJuan and Kizzi Kitchener also had eyes for Bradley. The love triangle didn’t go so well for the fun-loving flirt last time with the interior team’s Elena “Ellie” Dubaich and Bri Muller. Did he learn his lesson? Coming off the latest development, we caught up with Bradley about returning to the Bravo show.

What was the turnaround time from when you got the call from Captain Sandy to when you joined the boat?

Joe Bradley: Literally, 48 hours. Less than 48 hours. I was driving. I was navigating the seas when I got a text message. I thought, “Oh, I think I’m going to have to bail on this boat here because if Captain Sandy needs me, I’m there.” Less than 48 hours later I was on the Bravado from driving a boat.

I’m surprised you weren’t called to join the show to begin with considering you were local in Spain.

It happens. It could be logistical reasons or availability, but it happens. If you need me when you have Tessa and Chris or whatever his name is, then bring me on to save the day because they were useless to put it respectively.

What did you think of Nathan becoming a bosun?

It’s absolutely fantastic. I love growth. In this industry, you have to be in it to win it. Nathan, for his first time being a bosun, he did a good job. It’s a hard job. You have to be organized. You have to be professional. You have to be not only two steps ahead, but five steps ahead. You’ve got the captain, pressure to communicate to the crew. I know this because I’m a bosun now, so I know this. It’s a hard job. What gets seen is not 10 percent of what it takes to be a bosun. So, he did a good job.

I know Tessa wasn’t thrilled with his leadership style. What did you think?

I can relate to Tessa in some aspects. You’ll see it throughout the show. You’ll see a different side of me. So watch it every Monday because there are a few things discovered, and it’s interesting to see.

You’re so close, but also he is your boss. How did that dynamic work?

How I look is that I’m a professional. I don’t step on toes. I respect somebody’s position more than a friendship. I went onboard and had Nathan’s back because he had a very pressurized job. And if I can be some level of help to him, lean on me. I don’t have to just go there and get the job done.

What did you take from last season?

I’ve been working every single day until five weeks ago. I’ve not been off a boat for about four years. I’ve just been going where it’s go go. You will see a shift in professionalism, knowledge in my job role. Now don’t get me wrong. I’m a naughty boy. I like to have a laugh and dance. I’m a free man. I can do what I want, but professionally I think I’m smashing it.

What about Max [Holz]? He has a short fuse. How did you work with him?

Once I showed him who I was and I’m not coming onboard to be a threat or conquer. That I just want to do my job, have a good time, and get out. Me and Max you’ll see we become very good friends. He has my back, and I have his all the way through the season. There are moments within this season that get very tense, and we had each other’s back.

What can you say in terms of this love triangle that seems to be happening again for you? With V helping out on deck too, that certainly complicates things.

It is complicated. It was chaos. I’m not going to give too many teases, but you can judge by last season. I’m a free man.

Is it a similar dynamic compared to Bri and Ellie or different?

It is very different. Last season, I was bouncing and floating about. This season was genuine, genuine emotions, genuine feelings. We lived through it in a moment in time. It was actually nice. We’re still mates. V and I are still mates to this day. Me and Kizzi, we’re mates to this day. I’m friends with absolutely everybody. That’s a nice feeling.

Compared to maybe Ellie, who you may not be on good terms with?

I make amends with people. I actively went out to Florida and saw Elle to have a conversation with her. We can have a coffee and be friends. We had such a dramatic experience. We can have coffee. Why can’t we? It was not the best, but I’m friends with Bri, with Elle, with Victoria and Kizzi. These things happen. I’m a nice guy actually. I just like to have a bit of fun. I’m just a bit wild with those kinds of things.

You talk about being on the boat all the time. Do you ever look to get into a serious relationship?

I’m not looking for anything serious until I’m 36. That’s my aim. Then I’ll open up to that. That’s the cut off. I’m just living life now. I’m learning how to play the saxophone. I’m learning how to dance Spanish professionally. I want to learn how to play the guitar, the piano. I want to go skydiving. I’m getting my scuba license and then kitesurfing, I’ve got no time because I’m building with the youth I have. Because this industry allows you to do that, if you work hard throughout the Med season, you can save up a bit and do what you want. I want to focus on me. I’m looking to be bigger and better every single day.

How did you process the news of Nathan settling down and becoming a dad?

It was a shock to the system because I know what Nathan is like. He is a naughty boy, but he hides it well. I’ve seen him. Oh god, I’ve seen him. I’m not going to say too much about that, but it was a shock to the system. I can only wish him the best. He has actual love for Gael [Cameron]. He loves this woman. It’s so beautiful to see. And now they have this lovely baby, which is always a blessing. I’m very happy for them.

What can you say about the charter guests to come?

What you’ve already seen is the first charter, whatever. The crypto guys, cool. The second whatever. After what happens with the demanding vegan stuff with the current charter, every single one has a story to tell. Every single one has their own demands and banter. We had really good guests this season.

How do you reflect on this season?

Because we had such an intense season and it was so dramatic because of what happened, I had to take a month off to see my mum. I took off and jumped on a boat. It was nice, but I’ve learned aggression is not welcome on a boat. That’s what I’m taking away. For example, Christian, there is no need to be aggressive in an intense environment. There was no need to flip out on someone in such a manner. It’s disrespectful, unprofessional, and it’s just not welcome. That’s what I’m taking away.

How is it being part of a Bravoverse

My life hasn’t changed too much, but I love being part of it. I’m focusing on being bigger and better and providing for my family. My next mission in my life is to get my mom out of Liverpool, out of the house she is living in, and move her out. That’s my mission in life. It’s beautiful. I work on yachts, but I love the Bravo universe. There are so many amazing people and gorgeous people. I’m loving this moment in time. And if it stops and I’m not going to be on another season, I’ve really enjoyed these two years. I’m a happy man.

What’s the DMs like from those watching the show?

It’s nonstop. I get the most rogue messages from every walk of life. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t respond to everyone, but some of them I do because it’s that outrageous. I have to reply and go, “did you really just type that in your phone? I’m surprised the police didn’ t come out.” I get messages that are so entertaining. I love having a glass of wine with my mates and going through the comments. I’m having a laugh. I take it all in

Below Deck Mediterranean, Mondays, 8/7c, Bravo