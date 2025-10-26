Hilary Swank is mourning the death of a beloved family member: her pet dog, Kai.

The two-time Oscar winner opened up about the loss in an Instagram post on Saturday night as she posted a slideshow of Kai pics.

“So this happened and it was unexpected… Although any soul transition seems unexpected, doesn’t it?” Swank, who’s married to entrepreneur Philip Schneider, wrote in the caption. “Even if you have time to process it, long before it happens. It still feels sudden. And surreal. And ever so heartbreaking. Please help me in saying goodbye to our dear four-legged family member, Kai.”

She continued: “He was a such a good boy, and if there’s one thing he’ll always be remembered for, it was his sneaky way of becoming everyone’s favorite, when you least expected it.”

And to Kai, Swank said, “You will be missed beyond measure. Thank you for being next to me, so steadfast, through so many years and so many transitions. I love you, always and forever. See you later, my boy with the polka dot feet and polka dot belly.”

Among the commenters who posted their condolences were Hollywood stars Mariska Hargitay, Kevin Nealon, Julianne Hough, and Jewel.

“Oh, sweet Hil. Sending you all love,” Hargitay wrote.

“So sad to hear, Hil,” Nealon commented. “Such a sweet pooch. Godspeed Kai!”

Julianne Hough wrote, “Wrapping you in love.”

Jewel said, “Awww, so sorry to hear! That was a very good boy…”

And Chad Lowe, Swank’s ex-husband, wrote, “So sorry for the loss of Kai…”

In a 2021 People video, Swank said she had been rescuing dogs since age 18, when her dog, Lucky, came into her life. “Every dog that I’ve ever rescued and also shared my life with have all had their own unique way of being in the world.”

Kai, she said, was found at a school in the San Fernando Valley and picked up by a grassroots dog rescue organization.

At the time, Swank had several other dogs, including Teddy, a rescue from Louisiana; Sufi, a rescue from Ohio; and Moon, whom she found pregnant while on a road trip. And in honor of her late dog Karoo, the Yellowjackets star founded the charitable foundation Hilaroo, which connects abandoned animals and at-risk youth.