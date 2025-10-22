HGTV’s Alison Victoria Slams ‘A**hole’ Contractor After ‘Sin City Rehab’ Clashes

HGTV star Alison Victoria isn’t afraid to speak her mind, especially when she feels disrespected, which is what happened in the first two episodes of her new spinoff series, Sin City Rehab.

Victoria, who previously hosted five seasons of Windy City Rehab, has moved from Chicago to Nevada for the new show, where she is using her design skills to help renovate people’s homes. However, things got off to a rough start when her clients, Jeremy and Deborah, hired their own general contractor, Jeff, to work alongside Victoria.

Throughout the first two episodes, Victoria and Jeff clashed, with the latter saying he wasn’t a fan of Victoria’s design style. Eventually, the pair had it out to try and resolve their differences, with Victoria accusing Jeff of telling Jeremy “that my designs look like s***.”

Ultimately, the situation remained unresolved, with Jeff saying he didn’t “want to work” with Victoria. Moving forward, Victoria brought aboard new general contractors for her projects.

Speaking to People about the situation, Victoria said, “There’s no forgiving [Jeff],” adding, “But I’m certainly not somebody who’s gonna try to hold a grudge.”

The interior designer went on to say that people who behave that way in life should feel shame, noting that, “if you’re that way on camera, something’s off.”

“Like, you don’t even think of putting a feather in your hat when a camera’s rolling, you’re just going to keep being the same?” she continued. “So, when someone shows you who they are, believe them. And I believe Jeff is just an a**hole. Sorry, I don’t know how to sugarcoat that.”

Victoria told the outlet that she’s “always stood up” for herself and isn’t afraid to say what she believes. “I’ve always protected those I care about, which include my clients, because my clients become friends and family,” she added. “I don’t let anyone walk all over me and I think that you are seeing that here.”

Viewers previously witnessed Victoria’s hardships on Windy City Rehab when she had a falling out with her former business partner and co-star Donovan Eckhardt. In 2020, Eckhardt exited the series after Victoria alleged he mishandled company finances. Eckhardt later filed a lawsuit against the show for defamation, though the case was dismissed.

Sin City Rehab, Wednesdays, 9 pm et, HGTV