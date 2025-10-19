Kelly Osbourne mourned a devastating family loss — the death of her beloved dog, Elvis — less than three months after her dad Ozzy Osbourne‘s death at 76.

On Sunday, October 19, the former The Talk host and The Osbournes reality star, 40, took to Instagram with sad news for her followers.

“It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that we lost Elvis this week,” Kelly announced. “Our guardian angel has left us.”

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, 73, continued, “Elvis did not leave my side since my dad passed. He helped get me through the darkest moment of my life. I keep trying to find a positive in all of this and the only thing I can come up with is that maybe my dad needed him.”

To conclude her update, Kelly wrote, “Life can be so cruel but also give you many treasures. We were so lucky to have Elvis for 14 years. Thank you for all the love Elvis you were one of a kind. I love you 💔 sleep well sweet prince until we meet again!”

For the featured image, Elvis lay in a bed with his head resting on a pillow as he was covered up to his chin. A second photo showed the canine next to a different dog, as a short clip featured Kelly with her late pet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

In the comments, Kelly’s followers flooded her with condolences and words of support. One Instagram user shared, “Thinking of you guys, I’m so sorry. You’ve been through so much❤️.”

Another fan declared, “Ozzy needed a companion in Heaven 💔.”

Someone else echoed, “Your Dad is looking after him now 🖤🖤🐾🐾.”

A different Instagram user wrote, “Thinking of you guys, I’m so sorry. You’ve been through so much❤️.”

Meanwhile, yet another follower commented, “Oh Kelly, my heart breaks for you. Sending you all the love in the world. Your dad needed his friend so he was not lonely, Elvis did his job well looking after you after your dad’s passing, now he can go and be with him x x x x x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

Sharon also posted a tribute to Elvis on her own Instagram grid, writing, “I can’t believe I am posting this but my darling Elvis passed away this week. He gave me 14 precious years. He was by my side until the end. Rest in peace my darling boy! 💔.”