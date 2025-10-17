‘DWTS’: Derek Hough Had Gun Held to His Head, Was Beaten Up & Hog-Tied

Derek Hough shared some difficult childhood memories in hopes of encouraging fans to spread positivity on social media.

“I just got back from Yosemite, but before I left, I spoke at a children’s hospital event where we had this really meaningful conversation about bullying,” Hough shared in a Monday, October 13, Instagram video. And for those of you who don’t know this about me, but I was severely bullied as a kid, myself. I experienced some pretty extreme stuff — being hung by a tree by my feet, being spat on, beaten up, a gun held in my head, even hog-tied in a field for hours.”

While Hough said he experienced “physical and emotional torture” from bullies as a kid, he noted that bullying has since “shifted into the digital world.” He added, “And with me about to become a father, it really got me thinking about the world that we’re shaping for each other.

Hough told fans that he’s glad social media has “amplified” people’s ability to share their “unique thoughts and our perspectives.” On the flip side, he stated that online platforms have also conditioned users “to lean into negativity” and “cut through the noise by putting others down or by being the loudest critic in the room.”

Hough went on to share his hopes for a kinder online community. “We can share our thoughts in a way that still expresses what we believe but also lifts others up. We can model a culture where being heard, it doesn’t require tearing anyone down,” he said. “So, as I step into fatherhood, this is something that I’m committing to reflecting on, and I invite you to try it out. … Together, I really believe that we can shift this culture and create a space where everyone feels heard and respected.”

Both fans and celebrities praised Hough’s message in the post’s comments. “Yes Derek – thank you for speaking up and being a force for good and spreading love and light 🤍,” wrote Derek’s sister Julianne Hough, while former Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold and Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause each shared several clapping hands emojis.

“Thank you Derek! I too share with you a past that included many years of severe bullying,” director Kenny Ortega commented. “I join all who celebrate your heart, cause, and your voice, which you so wisely and lovingly use to inspire change. Blessings brother 🙏🏼.”

One fan wrote, “Beautiful message. I’m sorry you were bullied, that’s heartbreaking. You are such a kind soul, thoughtful and caring and your baby is going to be blessed to have you for a dad! Light & love ✨♥️.”

Derek is no stranger to connected with his fans via social media. Earlier this year, Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, announced via Instagram that they are expecting their first child. “We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small ♥️,” Erbert captioned a July 22 clip of herself and Derek hugging while holding ultrasounds photos.

In an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, October 15, the couple revealed that they previously had suffered a miscarriage. “There are some things in life that change you forever. For us, this is one of those things. A chapter of love, loss, heartbreak, and everything in between,” Erbert wrote in a joint post with Derek. “As we are now in October, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, we share this part of our story to honor our baby that never made it earthside. One in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, a silent heartbreak so many families know, and one we unfortunately had to experience. As we share this, know that there’s a rainbow not far behind.”

