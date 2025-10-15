Fire Country and its new spinoff, Sheriff Country, may be telling the stories of two different parts of Edgewater, but they are very much set in the same world, and we’ll feel that across both shows. In fact, it doesn’t take long for a crossover, with Max Thieriot appearing in the Sheriff Country premiere (he’s an executive producer on both shows). TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of Bode helping out his cousin, Skye (Amanda Arcuri), in the October 17 premiere (which will air an hour later than usual, at 9/8c, swapping places with Fire Country just for that night).

This is the scene we’ve wanted to see since Mickey (Morena Baccarin) told her sister Sharon (Diane Farr) about her daughter’s troubles with drugs on Fire Country. After all, Bode can relate. And so that’s why it’s so fitting that Skye has turned to Bode now.

“My mom always says I should reach out to you,” she tells him in our clip. “You’ve been through so much with your dad and stuff. I didn’t want to bother you.” (The Fire Country Season 4 trailer reveals that Bode’s father, Vince, played by Billy Burke, dies in the fire that trapped him, Sharon, and his father, Jeff Fahey‘s Walter, in the Season 3 finale.) But Bode’s glad she called.

Skye explains that her boyfriend stole money from her grandfather, and when she went to get it back, he didn’t have time to anymore. However, she did find his stash of pills and stole some. “I really want to take them so badly,” she admits. “I’m sorry. I don’t know why I called you.”

But Bode does. “You’re holding yourself accountable, and you usually do that with your boyfriend, but he’s slipping,” he explains. “Tag, you’re it,” she says and passes the bag of pills over to him. (But is that such a good idea? Bode has a history of addiction as well.) When he goes to flush them, she stops him. Watch the full sneak peek above for more, including what else she needs from Bode and more from the cousins.

“It’s just kind of so natural, the two of them,” Max Thieriot tells us about the cousins’ dynamic. “Obviously Skye is the younger version, but Bode is that voice of, ‘Do as I say, not as I do. Trust me, you don’t want this. I’ve seen it.’ And so he’s somebody who really can relate. And I think when you’re going through things, it’s hard when you don’t have people around you who understand; you can talk with anybody, but it’s so much easier to feel like someone is actually listening and really hears you when you have a person who has actually experienced those things. So, yeah, super fun to see them together.”

Sheriff Country, Series Premiere, Friday, October 17, 9/8c, CBS (Regular Time Period Premiere, Friday, October 24, 8/7c)