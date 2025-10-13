Another member of the Maximoff family is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the upcoming Disney+ show VisionQuest.

Ruaridh Mollica was confirmed to be playing an older version of Tommy Maximoff in the Paul Bettany-led series at New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 11. Mollica will take over the role from Jett Klyne, who portrayed the character, one of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision’s (Bettany) twin sons, in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Described as the third part of a TV trilogy — which includes WandaVision and Agatha All Along — VisionQuest will pick up with Vision after the events of WandaVision as he looks to reclaim his identity. According to Variety, a brief glimpse of Mollica as an older Tommy was shown in footage from the series during NYCC.

Tommy’s return was previously teased in Agatha All Along, as his twin brother, Billy (Joe Locke), managed to locate his lost soul and place it in a new body. The miniseries ended with the two witches setting off to find Tommy.

Mollica celebrated the news of his character reveal via Instagram on Sunday, October 12. “Zoom zoom 💨 @marvel,” he captioned a photo of Tommy from the comics. Locke congratulated his soon-to-be onscreen brother in the comments, writing, “Omg twins!”

Scroll down for everything we know about Mollica ahead of his Marvel debut.

When was Ruaridh Mollica cast in VisionQuest?

Mollica was announced to be joining the show as a character named Tucker back in February, per Deadline. The character’s name differs from his comic book counterpart, as Tommy grew up as Thomas Shepherd before discovering he is the reincarnation of Wanda and Vision’s son. It is unclear whether Mollica’s version of Tommy — who later takes on the superhero moniker Speed — will initially go by the name of Tucker, or whether the name was simply a misdirect.

Where is Ruaridh Mollica from?

Born in 1999, Mollica is the son of Scottish and Italian parents. In addition to pursuing his acting career, Mollica also earned a degree in computer science from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 2021.

“Me: works tirelessly for four years to get a first class degree in computer science. Also me: becomes an actor instead,” he jokingly captioned an August 2021 Instagram post.

What are some of Ruaridh Mollica’s notable projects?

Mollica’s biggest role to date is that of Jaz Cox on HBO’s superhero parody series The Franchise, which was canceled after one season earlier this year.

After getting his professional acting start in several U.K. shows and films, Mollica went on to score larger roles in projects such as Witness Number 3, Red Rose, Boys on Film 23: Dangerous to Know, Sexy Beast, The Jetty, Ridley, and Sukkwan Island.

In 2025, Mollica scored a BAFTA Scotland nomination for Best Actor Film/Television for his role in the 2024 film Sebastian. He also notably starred in the 2022 award-winning short film Too Rough. Mollica was also named a Screen International Rising Star Scotland 2024 and was shortlisted for the BIFA 2024 Breakthrough Performance.

In addition to VisionQuest, Mollica is also set to appear in the upcoming second season of Hulu’s A Thousand Blows.

What is Ruaridh Mollica’s connection to Joe Locke?

In September, Mollica made his West End debut alongside Locke in the play Clarkston. The show — which runs through November 22 — follows two young men, Jake (Locke) and Chris (Mollica), as they form a close connection while working the night shift at a Costco in rural America. With VisionQuest, the duo will go from playing onstage love interests to onscreen brothers.

Locke and Mollica are not the only two members of the Maximoff family to go from playing romantic partners to relatives. Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson played husband and wife in 2014’s Godzilla, one year before they made their Marvel debuts as Wanda and Pietro (a.k.a. Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver) in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

VisionQuest, Series Premiere, 2026, Disney+