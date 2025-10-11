‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Arrested on Felony Charge

Darius McCrary has been arrested and jailed in San Diego, California, after missing a court appearance.

The actor, who starred as Eddie Winslow on the 1990s sitcom Family Matters, had been jailed for five days as of Friday, October 10, after being picked up the previous Sunday near the Mexico border, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Office records cited by Entertainment Weekly.

McCrary was arrested on an outstanding warrant after missing a court appearance regarding missed child support, and now he’s facing a felony charge, with a court date set for Wednesday, October 15, EW adds.

Ann Barlow, McCrary’s representative, said in a statement to the outlet that the actor “did not know at the time that he had a warrant, or he would’ve taken care of it.”

Barlow added: “He was going to Tijuana, Mexico, partnering with a real estate developer that was building homes for the homeless in Tijuana. Mr. McCrary was there to speak encouragement and light to the homeless. The missed court appearance that the warrant was stemming from was only because Oakland County [in Michigan] sent the notice to appear in court to his P.O. Box, giving him only three days to appear in court.”

The rep also said that McCrary had been checking his mail less frequently due to illness and that he had already missed the court date by the time he opened the notice. “The judge was immediately notified with a doctor’s note that he had COVID,” she explained.

McCrary is also known for starring in the 1987 comedy film Big Shots, voicing Jazz in the 2007 action film Transformers, and playing Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless between 2009 and 2011. More recently, he recurred on The Leftovers and Star and played Connor in the drama series Monogamy.

In 2015, McCrary was arrested for failing to pay child support in Oakland County, but he was released after paying $5,500 in back support, TMZ reported at the time.

And in 2019, McCrary settled a contentious divorce with ex-wife Tammy Brawner, who got full legal and physical custody of their daughter, Zoey. At the time, McCrary was ordered to attend alcohol/drug abuse and batterers’ intervention classes within 12 months, complete six parenting classes, and submit to two random drug tests, as People reported at the time.