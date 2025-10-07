The Lioness is coming back. Taylor Sheridan‘s action-packed spy thriller was renewed by Paramount+ back in August, and now, news about what to expect from Lioness (née Special Ops: Lioness) Season 3 is starting to come through.

So what do we know so far about the next season of Lioness? Here’s a look.

When will Lioness Season 3 premiere?

A release date for Lioness‘ next bow hasn’t been revealed, but Paramount+ did confirm in October that Season 3 has begun production in Texas. Previously, Season 1 premiered in July 2023 and Season 2 followed in October 2024.

Who stars in Lioness Season 3?

Continuing to lead the cast of Lioness are Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, who also serve as executive producers in the series. They’ll be joined by new series regular Ian Bohen, who joins the cast as Grady, described as “a by-the-book Delta Force operator and primary K9 handler, skilled in battlefield tactics.” Bohen previously starred in Sheridan’s Yellowstone and Wind River.

The streamer has not announced who else will return for Season 3, but the Season 2 cast included Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, Lamonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austen Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Stephanie Nur, Hannah Love Lanier, Michael Kelly, and Morgan Freeman.

What will happen in Lioness Season 3?

A description has not yet been announced for Lioness. Chances are, the season will see the CIA’s Lioness program resume its covert operations in the “War on Terror,” perhaps with a new leading lady taking over after Season 2 saw its prior Lionesses, Cruz Manuelos and Josephina Carrillo, attacked and ultimately injured in the line of duty in the explosive finale.

The finale also saw Joe returning home after a deadly mission to potentially repair her strained relationship with her emergency room doctor husband and teen children. Though her mission was a success, Joe realized the human toll her job was taking on her team and her family in the end. We’ll have to wait to see what all of that means for Season 3, though.

Lioness, Paramount+