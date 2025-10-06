‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Says Super Bowl Attendees Should Darken Skin & Fake Accent to Confuse ICE, Kristi Noem

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg is no stranger to controversy or controversial statements, and on Monday, October 6, the host and comedian devised a tactic to provoke both Kristi Noem and ICE if they plan to interrupt Bad Bunny‘s Super Bowl performance next year.

During the day’s Hot Topics, the morning talk show began with banter about Bad Bunny’s Saturday Night Live performance, which kicked off the premiere of Season 51 for the late-night variety show. It then segued into the issues the Puerto Rican recording artist faced ever since he was announced as the half-time performer for Super Bowl LX.

Last week, Secretary of Homeland Security Noem confirmed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will be attending the Super Bowl on February 8 because of the booking of the Puerto Rican superstar. While on The Benny Show, Noem told right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson that ICE will be “all over” the 2026 Super Bowl.

“I have the responsibility for making sure everybody goes to the Super Bowl, has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave, and that’s what America’s about,” she said. “So, yeah, we’ll be all over that place. We’re going to enforce the law. So, people should not be going to the Super Bowl unless they are law-abiding Americans who love this country.”

As a result of her threats, the women of The View took issue with Noem. “She’s threatening to go to the Super Bowl when Bad Bunny is there and round up all these people that are illegal immigrants. Do you think she would go if it was Garth Brooks? Or Eminem? Or Taylor Swift? Or any other white person?” said cohost Joy Behar in anger.

“Let me understand what you are saying because…?” asked a confused Goldberg. “She’s going to the Super Bowl and round up? How’s she going to know who’s who?”

“Because the Supreme Court has given permission to question anyone who has a Spanish accent or who has dark skin. That’s why,” said Behar.

Behar is referencing a recent Supreme Court act that lifted an order from the Joe Biden era that barred authorities from targeting people based on race or who spoke Spanish or English with an accent.

“So, here’s the thing: Everybody get a little cocoa butter, sit in the sun. That’s the first thing,” joked Goldberg. “And then — and this is probably the only time you can ever do this — give yourself a Latin accent. And just see if she can tell who’s who.”

“During the Nazi occupation, there was one country — I believe it was Denmark or Norway, one of those — where everyone put the Jewish star on, and they didn’t know who was Jewish and who was not. So what you are saying is very smart,” agreed Behar.

‘SNL’ MOCKS HEGSETH, TRUMP IN SEASON PREMIERE: After the White House made a statement criticizing Saturday’s episode hosted by Bad Bunny, ‘The View’ co-hosts react. pic.twitter.com/nFSOf56Fls — The View (@TheView) October 6, 2025

The commentary aligns with the growing wave of anti-ICE sentiment across the country. Polling data from mid-2025 indicates that a majority of Americans disapprove of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with partisan affiliation being a major dividing factor in opinions. Public opinion has shifted over the course of 2025, with disapproval of ICE growing as immigration enforcement efforts intensified.

Bad Bunny also spoke about the controversy while hosting SNL. During his monologue, the Spanish-language artist gave a statement in Spanish that said: “I’m very happy, and I think everyone is happy about it. Especially all the Latinos and Latinas across the world, and here, in the United States, all those who have worked to open doors. It’s more than an achievement for myself; it’s an achievement for all of us. It shows our footprint, and our contribution to this country, that no one will ever be able to take away or erase.”

Then, as a joke, he added in English, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!”

The View, Weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC