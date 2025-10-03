Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison, $500k Fine

Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison and fined $500,000 for prostitution-related offenses on Friday, October 3, following his July conviction for transporting people across state lines for violent and unlawful activities.

Judge Arun Subramanian stated that a lengthy sentence was required in order “to send a message to abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability.” The fine was the maximum available in the case.

Combs was sentenced under the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport a person across state lines for the purpose of prostitution and/or other illegal activity involving sex acts. Combs was convicted of counts involving two former girlfriends, the R&B singer Cassie and a woman who testified under the name of “Jane.”

Jurors had previously acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, which could have carried a life sentence if he had been convicted. Combs’s lawyers argued for a reduced term of no more than 14 months, noting that the jury had cleared him of trafficking two former girlfriends for sex and of running a racketeering operation spanning two decades. Prosecutors, however, pushed for a sentence of more than 11 years.

“While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs, the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed,” attorney Douglas Wigdor said in a statement. “We are confident that with the support of her family and friends, Ms. Ventura will continue healing knowing that her bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many.”

After not testifying during his trial, Combs asked the court for mercy on Friday before his sentencing. “I beg your honor for mercy,” said the former music mogul. “No matter what anybody says, I know that I’m truly sorry for it all.”