‘The Great British Baking Show’: Eliminated Contestant Gets Gift From Noel Fielding

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Great British Baking Show, Collection 13, Week 5]

The Great British Baking Show‘s 16th season (labeled as Collection 13 on Netflix) continued this week with the eight remaining bakers returning to the tent for Chocolate Week. But who tasted sweet victory? And who met their bitter end?

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith tasked the budding bakers with three challenges: the Signature, Technical, and Showstopper. For the Signature, the contestants had to create chocolate mousse, in addition to tempered chocolate cups to hold the mousse. Many came up with interesting creations, including some in the style of takeaway coffee cups, but it was Tom who earned the coveted Hollywood handshake.

The Technical challenge saw the bakers taking on a white chocolate tart, but the task came with a twist. Rather than giving the contestants the usual basic recipe, the budding bakers had to pick from a hidden pantry of different ingredients. Whatever ingredients they chose had to be incorporated into the dessert without a recipe to guide them.

This first-time twist proved tricky for some, including Nadia, Iain, and Natalia, with the new flavors overpowering the white chocolate. This put all three contestants in danger of being the fifth contestant eliminated from the competition.

In the Showstopper challenge, the bakers were tasked with creating a chocolate fondue display featuring an edible centerpiece. The contestants flexed their creative muscles, creating displays featuring lighthouses, volcanoes, waterfalls, and even a grand piano from Aaron, which earned him this week’s Star Baker.

Nadia and Toby struggled the most, with both having trouble keeping their creations correctly assembled. Hollywood also criticized Toby’s effort as “bone dry.”

However, in the end, it was 41-year-old hairdresser Nadia from Liverpool who was sent home. Leith expressed her sadness at having to say goodbye to Nadia but stated, “She just didn’t quite do enough to save herself.”

It wasn’t all bad news for Nadia, though, as she did get to leave with a special prize courtesy of host Noel Fielding.

Speaking to Channel 4 after her elimination, Nadia revealed, “I wore very bright clothes unlike what I usually wear, and I actually asked Noel for one of his shirts I loved and he gave it to me!!”

She also praised Fielding and co-host Alison Hammond, saying, “Noel and Alison were a lot of fun, constantly joking with us.”

“I loved my fellow bakers because they were so helpful and genuine,” she continued. “I’ve learned so much and challenged myself, going into Bake Off will be the best thing I’ve ever done! And I would absolutely encourage other home bakers to apply for the next series.”

What did you think of this week’s episode? Did the right contestant go home? Let us know your thoughts below.