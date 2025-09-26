Did Food Network Cancel 3 Halloween Shows? Here’s Why Fans Think So

Food Network’s October lineup of shows may look a little less spooky this year.

As the Halloween season kicks off, several Food Network fans have noticed that a handful of holiday-themed shows have not been confirmed to return.

“I see that Halloween Baking Championship and Halloween Wars are still around, thankfully, but what other shows are we getting?” one user pointed out in a recent Reddit thread. “For example, Outrageous Pumpkins, Last Bite Hotel and Halloween Cookie Challenge all seem to be cancelled. Are we only getting the 2 shows this year? What is happening that so many popular shows aren’t coming back?”

Food Network previously announced its 2025 Halloween programming lineup in August, and the list did not include Outrageous Pumpkins, Last Bite Hotel, or Halloween Cookie Challenge. Instead, Halloween Baking Championship returned for Season 11 on September 15, and Halloween Wars debuted its 15th season on Sunday, September 21.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday, September 23, that the three missing shows had all been canceled. Food Network, however, has not publicly confirmed the cancellations.

Regardless, fans expressed disappointment over their favorite shows potentially being cut. “I’m really disappointed that Last Bite Hotel wasn’t filmed. I’m not sure if it was because Tituss [Burgess] had a commitment or not, but it seemed to get great reviews last year,” one Reddit user wrote. “It was a fun new show and I really liked how they had to utilize every single ingredient. Zero waste.”

Another fan angrily commented, “IN THE CURRENT DESPERATE TIMES WE NEED OUR FLIPPING HAPPY PLACE HOLIDAY SHOWS!! Come on Food Network, for crying out loud… I’m upset about last bite hotel in particular.”

“Losing Last Bite Hotel does indeed suck. That seemed like one of the few original ideas the network has had recently…. and i’m saying that going into it thinking omg so cheesy,” someone else shared via Reddit. “No, it was actually clever and kept people engaged wondering how they could stretch ingredients or preserve them. Shame it is gone.”

Outrageous Pumpkins premiered in 2020 and saw expert pumpkin carvers create gravity-defying displays for a chance to win thousands of dollars. Hosted by Burgess, Last Bite Hotel debuted in 2024 and featured eight chefs competing in a series of cooking challenges that utilized a limited number of ingredients in hopes of winning a large cash prize.

As its name suggests, Halloween Cookie Challenge followed talented cookie masters as they looked to impress Duff Goldman and Rosanna Pansino with their delicious — yet creepy — cookie creations.

Food Network’s reported cancellations come shortly after several HGTV home renovation shows got the axe, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas. The networks are both owned by the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.