Fox Announces ‘Baywatch’ Reboot: Everything We Know About the New Series

Pull out your red bathing suits, because Baywatch is headed back to the small screen.

Fox announced on Tuesday, September 23, that a “reimagined” version of the iconic series will debut during the network’s 2026/2027 season. The show will be coproduced by Fremantle and FOX Entertainment.

“In its first run, Baywatch defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status. Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback,” Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network, said in a press release statement. “Together, FOX and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars and all the spectacle that make the Baywatch franchise a global sensation.”

In a statement of his own, Fremantle’s CEO of Global Drama, Christian Vesper, added, “Baywatch has always been a treasured asset in Fremantle’s portfolio and remains one of the most iconic series in television history globally. We have found the perfect partners in FOX to help us maintain this legacy. With Matt Nix at the helm, we are in great hands, as he excels at telling engaging and entertaining stories. Our goal is to reconnect with existing fans while also introducing a new generation to the world of these famous lifeguards.”

The original Baywatch series, which ran for 11 seasons from 11 seasons from 1989 to 2001, followed David Hasselhoff‘s Mitch Buchannon and the lifeguard of Malibu Beach in Los Angeles. The show became synonymous for both its characters’ red bathing suits and slow motion action scenes.

Scroll down to see everything we know about the upcoming series so far.

When will Baywatch premiere?

An official premiere date has not been announced. The reboot will air on Fox during the 2026/2027 TV season.

How many episodes will be in Baywatch Season 1?

The reboot received a straight-to-series order and will feature 12 episodes in its debut season.

Who will star in Baywatch?

It is unknown who will appear in the new series, though a press release revealed that the show will feature “an all-new cast of Baywatch lifeguards.”

Will any original Baywatch stars appear in the new series?

Fox has not announced if any of the show’s original stars will reprise their roles in the reboot. Baywatch helped launch the careers of several celebrities, including Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, and Jason Momoa, among others.

What will happen in the new Baywatch series?

“Fans can expect all the adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with an entirely new cast, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California’s shoreline,” reads a press release description.

Baywatch, New Series, 2026, Fox