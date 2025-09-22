See Robert Irwin Teach Niece Grace His ‘DWTS’ Premiere Jive Routine (VIDEO)

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Robert Irwin used his newfound Dancing With the Stars skills to give his 4-year-old niece, Grace, an adorable dance lesson.

“Grace is making sure my dance training continues when I get home. She is prepped and ready for season 50 of @dancingwiththestars 👌😆😎,” Irwin captioned an Instagram clip of himself teaching Grace his DWTS Season 34 premiere jive routine on Saturday, September 20. “Seriously so grateful I have my family here supporting me on this DWTS journey.”

In the clip, which he titled “Dance lessons with Uncle Robert,” Irwin and Grace jumped around as he taught her how to perform different kicks and spins featured in his and Witney Carson‘s jive performance. “Did I do it?” Grace asked, to which Irwin responded, “You did it! That’s it!”

Robert’s sister, Bindi Irwin, voiced her support from off-camera, stating, “Loved it!” Referring to her former DWTS success, Robert quipped, “A mirrorball champion has approved it, so that’s a good dance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)

Bindi previously won Season 21 of DWTS in 2015 with her pro partner, Derek Hough. She went on to wed Chandler Powell in March 2020, and the couple welcomed Grace the following year on their wedding anniversary. The family of three, along with mom Terri Irwin, recently moved from Australia to Los Angeles (temporarily) to support Robert during his DWTS journey.

Robert and Grace ended their routine in a fun pose, earning a high score from Bindi. “All tens from the judges,” she said out of frame.

The sweet clip ends with Robert declaring, “Everybody else can go home now. Grace has won.”

Binding gushed over Robert and Grace’s bonding moment in the post’s caption, writing, “We are all so proud of you. Grace’s dance skills even earned Carson’s stamp of approval, as she commented, “A star in the making!”

Fans also shared their love for the uncle-niece duo in the comments section, with one user posting, “She is so sweet and energetic. I can see her one day following her mom and uncle’s footsteps on dancing with the stars.” Another added, “It’s so cool to see you enjoying this experience with your family! Grace is a star! 🤩.”

Robert and Carson walked away from the DWTS Season 34 premiere tied at the top of the leaderboard with Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas. Both pairs ended the night with a total score of 15/20 points from judges Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

Following the Tuesday, September 16, premiere, Robert told Extra that the highlight of the episode for him was seeing Grace’s reaction to his dancing. “The look on my niece’s face, Grace, that made the night for me,” he told the outlet. “She looked at me and she was like, ‘Yes!’ And I’m like, ‘If Grace is happy, I’ve won.'”

Dancing With the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+