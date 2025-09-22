At the end of Rivals Season 1, one thing was clear: If Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) survived after Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams) hit him in the head, it wouldn’t be good for multiple characters. Now, during an appearance on the UK’s talk show This Morning promoting his new show The Hack, Tennant has pretty much confirmed that will be the case.

“I do some really bad things,” Tennant, who’s currently filming Rivals Season 2, hence his hair during the interview, teases. “I do some terrible things.”

The first season of Rivals detailed the complicated romantic relationships for pretty much all the characters. Tony’s married to Monica (Claire Rushbrook) but having an affair with Cameron, who becomes involved with Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell), who’s in the midst of a slow burn — they did kiss in the finale! — with Taggie O’Hara (Bella Maclean). Furthermore, the central rivalry of the show is between Tony and Rupert, so when the former learned of the latter’s involvement with Cameron, well, let’s just say he didn’t take it so well. That led to the final confrontation in Tony’s office, during which Cameron hit Tony in the head.

David’s full interview on This Morning. He talks about The Hack, Rivals series 2 and missing Spielberg not once but TWICE during the director’s visits to the cast of The Thursday Murder Club !! pic.twitter.com/Einajoce5D — Abby😶‍🌫️🦓 (@6shotOfDepresso) September 22, 2025

Last we saw Tony, he was bleeding out on the floor, and it looked like it could go either way. But as Season 2 got underway, it was confirmed that David Tennant is returning, and therefore Tony survives.

As executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins told TV Insider after the Season 1 finale, “What we do know is revenge is a dish best served on television.”

With this new tease from Tennant, it certainly sounds like that’s exactly what we’ll be seeing.

The series has become a hit, both in the U.S. and internationally. “It was bananas. We loved it. It’s been so exciting,” Tennant said about the reaction to the first season on This Morning. “Because we didn’t quite know — there wasn’t really anything else like it. That’s with everything you do. You put it out there and you like it and you hope for the best, but it really seemed to connect.”

