When it comes to music-centric shows, Disney never misses. From Hannah Montana to Austin & Ally to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the House of Mouse always finds a way to make us add even more songs to our playlists. Electric Bloom, which premiered September 17 on Disney+, is now joining the pack.

The show, which originally premiered on Disney Channel, follows three members of the mega-famous pop group Electric Bloom — Jade (Carmen D. Sanchez), Posey (Lumi Pollack), and Tulip (Ruby Marino) — as they look back at their band’s early days through flashbacks, beginning with the day they all met in high school. The musical trio stopped by TV Insider to dish out some scoop about their characters and what they’d like to see in a second season.

Sanchez points out that Jade is the “rebellious” one of the group. “She likes to break the rules a lot,” she tells TV Insider. She’s got an “edgy vibe,” but she “believes everything happens for a reason.” As for Posey, she’s your typical Type-A girlie. When she meets Jade and Tulip, she begins to blossom and “loosen up a little bit,” Pollack says. Tulip allows her to “be a little bit more free and silly,” while Jade encourages her to embrace her more “rebellious side” over the course of the season.

Like most high schoolers, Tulip is “trying to connect with people,” and it’s not the easiest journey. “But she finds her people, and I think that brings out a side of her that is so wonderful, and she gets to be with the people that she loves,” Marino reveals.

Obviously, we’re already thinking about more musical moments and fun between this talented trio. We asked the Electric Bloom cast members what they’d like to see in a potential Season 2. For Sanchez, she wants to spend more time in the 18-year-old timeline. “I think that would be super cool that it’s not just confessionals that we would actually have comedy moments and stuff like that would be super cool.”

Pollack hopes to see “more of our families’ background” in a second season. “Maybe seeing where we came from, maybe our houses or our parents or how we grow up, more of a backstory,” she said. As for Tulip, Marino says she wants to see her character “be more confident. I know she’s super outgoing, but I’d love to see her confident in who she is and being able to just do the thing she wants to do without being nervous.”

Watch the video above for more on Electric Bloom!

Electric Bloom, Season 1, Episodes 1-13, Streaming Now, Disney+