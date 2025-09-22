At first look, it’s hard to take Lee Raybon seriously. But in the proud tradition of unruly TV underdogs, it would be a mistake to underestimate this proudly irritating Tulsa muckraker, dreamer, and relentless crusader.

Scrappy and scruffy, proudly wearing scars from poking his nose where many wish he wouldn’t, Lee (a wily, jittery Ethan Hawke) fancies himself a hero like those in the vintage pulp paperbacks, many written by cult favorite Jim Thompson, that he covets for his struggling rare-book store in whose shabby attic he resides. “I want to set off a flair, kick up the rocks, and see what the roaches do at night,” boasts the self-described “truthstorian” (translation: fiercely independent freelance citizen fringe journalist) as he sniffs out corruption within a powerful Oklahoma family in The Lowdown, the latest pungently original and offbeat winner from FX and Reservation Dogs‘ Sterlin Harjo.

Lee’s mission to expose the sordid past of the influential Washberg dynasty, published in a local “longform magazine,” puts him in the crosshairs of violent skinheads and hitmen, shady businessmen and, most critically, ruthless gubernatorial candidate Donald Washberg (Kyle MacLachlan). The splendidly cast ensemble of quirky characters, who if transplanted from dusty Oklahoma to Florida would be at home in a Carl Hiaasen novel, includes Donald’s black-sheep brother Dale (a mournful Tim Blake Nelson), whose mysterious death in an apparent suicide is key to the season-long mystery.

Jeanne Tripplehorn is terrific as Dale’s not-exactly-grieving widow Betty Jo, and Keith David (most recently seen in HBO Max’s too-short-lived Duster) brings enigmatic elegance to the role of Lee’s biggest but most concerned fan, who has his own agenda with the Washbergs. Best of all is Ryan Kiera Armstrong (star of the future Buffy reboot) as Lee’s wry teenage daughter, Francis, who’s understandably concerned while patching up her “failed writer” dad but nonetheless yearns to get in on the action.

Like a 21st-century version of James Garner‘s resilient Jim Rockford , Lee emerges battered but undeterred after each harrowing scrape in a series that expertly blends suspense, action and grungy, pseudo-philosophical humor. Here’s the lowdown: Hawke’s a hoot, and The Lowdown is a must.

The Lowdown, Series Premiere (two episodes), Tuesday, September 23, 9/8c, FX