Hulk Hogan’s Ex-Wife & Tony Todd’s Widow Call Out Emmys for ‘In Memoriam’ Omissions

The Emmys’ annual In Memoriam segment paid respects to several industry stars on Sunday (September 14), including the likes of Maggie Smith, Michelle Trachtenberg, David Lynch, and Ozzy Osbourne, but other figures who passed over the past year were noticeably absent.

One major name left off the television tribute was Hulk Hogan, who died at his Clearwater, Florida, home on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71. The wrestling legend’s ex-wife, Linda Hogan, called out the snub, telling Entertainment Weekly she believes the Emmys left Hulk out because of his recent embrace of conservative politics.

“I can’t prove that,” she told the outlet. “It’s just a guess, but they should have named him!! WWF at the top of the hour when [Hulk] came on to wrestle had the highest ratings on NBC, beating all other competition for that time slot for years!”

“I really can’t tell you why they left him out…just a guess considering the way he was treated at his last appearance in LA,” she added, referencing Hulk’s last on-screen WWE appearance, where he was met with loud boos from the Los Angeles crowd.

Hulk made a speech in support of Donald Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Linda wasn’t the only one who called out the Emmys for snubbing their loved ones. Fatima Cortez Todd, the widow of Final Destination actor Tony Todd, told EW she was disappointed but not surprised her late husband was left out of the In Memoriam broadcast.

“Tony had a long list of TV credits, but he was not respected as much by the industry he gave his artistic life,” she shared. “He was classically trained and always given great support by his fans. Ultimately, he gave his all because he loved his work. Many times he was told that he should have had a role he didn’t get. He still maintained his generosity of spirit.”

She concluded, “The award shows look over many who should be honored. That’s on them.”

In addition to Hulk and Tony, the televised In Memoriam segment omitted King of the Hill favorite Jonathan Joss, Oscar-nominated actor Terence Stamp, The Good Wife star Jerry Adler, and What’s Happening alum Danielle Spencer. However, all these names, including Hulk and Tony, appear on the Television Academy’s website digital In Memoriam.