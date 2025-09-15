Will There Be a ‘When Calls the Heart’ Christmas Movie This Year?

For Hearties Only For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our When Calls the Heart Newsletter:

When Calls the Heart fans will have something exciting to look forward to this holiday season.

“I did want to take a moment while I have the mic to tease a little something,” Ben Rosenbaum said during a panel at the 2025 Hearties Family Reunion fan event on Sunday, September 14. “I don’t even have all the details. This is a very early tease, so I’m gonna try to keep it in that range. But I’m going to be appearing in a Hallmark Christmas movie this holiday season.”

While the movie news was enough to get fans excited, Rosenbaum went on to share the project’s special connection to WCTH. “You’re all gonna want to keep your eyes on Hallmark and Hallmark social media for the announcement because it contains, alongside myself, not one, not two, not three, not four, but five other When Calls the Heart cast members,” he revealed. “So, it’s gonna be a lot of fun had by all.”

Though Rosenbaum didn’t reveal which WCTH cast members will appear alongside him in the upcoming film, he did tease that they were all in attendance at that weekend’s fan event.

The Hallmark Channel series has aired four Christmas-themed TV movies over the years, including 2016’s When Calls the Heart Christmas, 2017’s The Christmas Wishing Tree, 2018’s The Greatest Christmas Blessing, and 2019’s Home for Christmas.

Several WCTH stars traveled to Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, for this year’s Hearties Family Reunion, including Kevin McGarry, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Andrea Brooks, Jack Wagner, Amanda Wong, Natasha Burnett, Loretta Walsh, Johannah Newmarch, Miranda MacDougall, Viv Leacock, and Rosenbaum’s wife, Erin Krakow.

Given Rosenbaum’s real-life relationship with Krakow — a.k.a. When Calls the Heart‘s leading lady, Elizabeth Thornton — it is possible they could play love interests in the upcoming Christmas film. No other details about the project were shared, including the movie’s title and release date.

Rosenbaum and Krakow confirmed their relationship status in 2024, around two years after they first sparked romance rumors. For Valentine’s Day in February 2024, Krakow made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a snap of herself kissing Rosenbaum on the cheek.

The couple — who are dog parents to their adorable pup, Willoughby — surprised fans with news of their marriage earlier this year. Rosenbaum and Krakow shared pics from their special day in a joint Instagram post on June 23, which they captioned with an infinity sign emoji.

“It’s a great day to be a #Heartie! Congratulations! 🎉❤️😍,” Hallmark Channel’s official Instagram page commented underneath the post.

Rosenbaum posted another wedding photo via Instagram in celebration of Krakow’s 41st birthday earlier this month. “Happiest birthday to the sunshine of my life @erinkrakow ❤️☀️🎂🎉👰🏻‍♀️,” he wrote on September 5 alongside a snap of the two of them happily walking down a staircase.

When Calls the Heart, Season 13, 2026, Hallmark Channel