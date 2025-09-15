Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Dancing With the Stars recently announced which four dancers will be making up the troupe for Season 34, and Stephani Sosa was noticeably missing from the list. Despite being part of the troupe in Season 33, Stephani learned ahead of the Season 34 premiere that she would not be returning.

Her brother, Ezra Sosa, who is a pro on the show, posted an emotional video of the siblings when she told him the devastating news. They both sobbed as he pulled her in for a hug.

“This is the side of DWTS people don’t see,” he wrote over the clip. “We give everything we have to this dream, and sometimes it just doesn’t work out. It hurts seeing my sister go through this. Especially when I’ve gone through the same. It’s so competitive in the dance industry, especially for girls, and I’m so proud of everything my sister did on and off the show.”

In the video, Ezra could be heard telling Stephani, “You did your absolute best.” He also added in the comments section, “Want to share that my intention with this post is only love and support. I’m so proud of my sister and equally excited for the new troupe it’s such a beautiful opportunity for this next generation!!! And personally knowing the new troupe you guys will love watching their incredible talent!”

Fans flooded the post with messages of support. “She was incredible last season. I was really hoping she’d be in the troupe this season too,” one person wrote, and someone else added, “There is just another opportunity waiting for her!” and someone else wrote, “I can’t wait to see you dance for both her AND you this season ❤️ you will bring it Ezra!!”

Another commenter also wrote, “She was amazing on last season and I’m sure this is for a reason- she’s about to say yes to something really big. And there is always next season! It can happen again. Faith is everything. Have faith something big is coming!”

This season, Sosa is partnered with Jordan Chiles in the dance competition.

In her own post, Stephani wrote, “Not going to lie it’s been hard, this is a show I dreamed about for many many years. I’m very excited for this new troupe coming in you guys are going to KILL IT🔥.”

She also hinted that she’d still be part of the show in some capacity, adding, “As for being on the show this season, I was asked to do group numbers, not sure the details for that or if it will for sure happen. As for what’s next, going to continue my career and focus on Tv/Film and acting, I have a couple projects I’m so excited to share with guys!”

