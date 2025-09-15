Are they or aren’t they related? That is the question The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives viewers have been asking ever since being introduced to Zac and Jennifer “Jen” Affleck.

On September 14, Dunkin’ Donuts dropped a brand-new commercial with both Jen and Dunkin’ king Ben Affleck. They riff on the question in the ad, which has probably made you wonder once again whether or not they really are family.

In the commercial for the company’s new $6 Meal Deal, a Dunkin’ employee calls out an order for “Affleck.” Jen steps into frame and says, “Expecting my cousin, Ben?” She dubs herself “The Value Affleck,” with “twice the personality and half the price.” She throws some light shade at the Armageddon actor, too. “He’s so dated. I’m younger, hotter. Can you believe Ben’s only 53? And it’s not like a young 53,” she says. Suddenly, the camera pans to Ben sitting in his car. “Rude,” he says.

So, are Jen and Ben Affleck family? Let’s break down the entire Affleck situation.

Are Jen Affleck and Ben Affleck related?

No, Jen and Ben aren’t related. When Jen first started promoting The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in 2024, she proudly talked about being related to the Argo director. In Season 1 of the Hulu reality series, Jen said that her husband, Zac, was related to Ben and Casey Affleck through Zac’s dad, David Affleck. She was told that David was a second cousin of the famous Hollywood brothers.

“We aren’t connected to [Ben]. In fact, my husband has never even met him,” she previously told TV Insider. “He is a distant cousin. He is actually my husband’s dad’s second cousin. Only his dad has met him once when he was very little. It’s more of a joke than an actual family relative. Technically, celebrity blood runs through his veins.”

However, from the start, people began to question whether Jen had her family’s facts straight. In May 2025, Jen addressed the Affleck family question and cleared up the facts.

“I brought it up once and press ran with it, and I feel like that’s all I’ve ever talked about since then,” she told People. “But at this point, I’m like, ‘Hey, if I meet Ben Affleck and J.Lo on the way, then great.'”

During Season 2, Jen and Zac talked about the Affleck family drama and how Zac’s family isn’t actually related to the Hollywood Afflecks. “You’re not gonna make me feel stupid when that’s all I’ve been told from your family,” Jen told Zac. His response? “No one’s ever taken it seriously until you ran with it,” he said.

During one of his confessionals, Zac stated, “I have no idea if I am or am not related to Ben Affleck, and that had been like a running joke in my family.” He continued, “It’s never been something serious. And so, when Jen started telling people that, I did tell her, ‘I don’t think you should say that anymore. I think that’s probably gonna backfire.'” (His father is not Ben and Casey’s second cousin.)

Has Ben Affleck addressed the Jen Affleck family drama?

No, Ben has not outright addressed the Mormon Wives family controversy. However, starring in a commercial with the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 cast member means all the Afflecks are getting a good laugh about the whole situation.