Is Taylor Frankie Paul Leaving 'Mormon Wives' for 'The Bachelorette'?

Taylor Frankie Paul attends Hulu's Get Real House
Taylor Frankie Paul is the leading lady on Season 22 of The Bachelorette, but what does that mean for her future with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and MomTok?

The mom of three appeared on the Wednesday, September 10, episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast and revealed whether she’ll still be part of the Hulu reality show that made her famous.

“Yes, we’re doing both,” Paul confirmed to host Alex Cooper. Season 3 of the series will premiere in November, and while a fourth season has not been announced yet, it certainly seems likely.

As for what to expect in Season 3, Paul said, “It’s a closure to a chapter in my life, but it’s almost a cliffhanger of what happens next because there is, like, a chapter closing.” Paul’s storyline in Season 2 was about her complicated breakup from ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, whom she continued to sleep with, even after learning he hadn’t been completely honest with her throughout their relationship.

Now that she’s going to be the Bachelorette, though, Paul confirmed that she’s officially done with the father of her third child (she shares her first two children with ex-husband Tate Paul).

“It’s been very confusing, if I’m being honest,” she told Cooper. “I did want to end up with [Dakota]. That’s no secret to anybody. It still isn’t a secret. I’ll always admit that to whoever asks me. Did I love him? Absolutely. I had a baby with him. I wanted to be with him. But it just did not work out. There were certain things that are forever [closed] to me and everyone will see that. I can’t speak on that yet. But it closed the book for me. It was really hard to let go. That was a hard pill to swallow that I can’t be with you now.”

