‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Premiere Songs: What Are All the Couples Dancing To?

It’s almost time to see the new cast of Dancing With the Stars make their debut on the ballroom floor.

Ahead of the show’s Tuesday, September 16, return, ABC announced the lineup of songs the contestants and their pro partners will dance to during the Season 34 premiere. The episode will kick off with a “high-energy opening number to ‘Kill the Lights’ by Whitney Myer, choreographed by Ray Leeper,” ABC announced on Wednesday, September 10. “Plus, there will be a performance from the all-new troupe, Carter Williams, Hailey Bills, Onye Stevenson, and Jaxon Willard to ‘Just Keep Watching’ by Tate McRae.”

Several of this season’s pairings will perform the Cha Cha for their first dance of the season, including Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko, who will dance to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez. Baron Davis and Britt Stewart will also Cha Cha to MC Hammer‘s “You Can’t Touch This,” while Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy will dance to “Circus” by Britney Spears.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach are also among the duos performing the Cha Cha, setting their dance to “Mikshake” by Kelis. Rounding out the Cha Cha couples are Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten with a performance to “Woman” by Kesha featuring The Dap-Kings Horns, as well as Andy Richter and Emma Slater dancing to “Hold On, I’m Coming” by Sam & Dave.

Five couples will take on the Tango for their debut routine. Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson will dance to Billy Joel‘s “It’s Still Rock & Roll To Me,” and Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov will show off their moves to “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson.

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold will Tango to Lady Gaga‘s “Abracadabra,” while Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong will perform to “yes, and?” by Ariana Grande. The final Tango couple, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, will dance to the hit song “Golden” from the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters.

Jennifer Affleck and her partner, first-time pro Jan Ravnik, as well as Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, will perform a Salsa on Monday night. Affleck and Ravnik’s routine will be set to “NUEVAYoL” by Bad Bunny, while Chiles and Sosa’s song selection has not been revealed.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson will be the only couple to perform a Jive during the Season 34 premiere, which will be set to “Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf.

As the Season 34 premiere airs on ABC and Disney+, fans in ET/CT time zones (limited to viewers in the U.S., its territories, and Canada) will be able to vote live on dwtsvote.abc.com. Viewers with U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text.

Votes from the “first two weeks of competition,” along with the judges’ scores, will determine which couples go home in the first elimination of Season 34, per ABC.

In a Friday, September 12, Instagram Story post, Slater revealed that the pros were in the ballroom for their first day of Season 34 rehearsals. “We’re in the ballroom, you guys,” she said while filming the DWTS set. “First rehearsal here. In fact, first day here. We’re doing some cool things.”

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC

For a more extended celebration of two decades of Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.TVGM2025.com and on newsstands now.