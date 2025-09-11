Let us be glad, let us be grateful, because Derek Hough may have just confirmed one of Dancing With the Stars‘ Season 34 theme nights.

“Wouldn’t it be just so cool if Dancing With the Stars had a Wicked week?” social media star Jess Val Ortiz suggested in a recent TikTok post. “Who said that?”

Fans freaked out after noticing that Hough hopped in the post’s comments section, writing, “Careful what you wish for ;).” One enthusiastic user reacted by stating, “DEREK DONT PLAY WITH US,” to which he replied, “You think I’m playin.”

More fans excitedly reacted to Hough’s comments. “DEREK ILL SCREAM,” one person wrote, while another added, “YOU BETTER BE SERIOUS.”

“Please don’t play! I would faint if this happens!!! Haha :),” a different user told Hough, Someone else pitched an idea for the potential themed episode, commenting, “OMG like a team week; team galinda and team elphaba😮.”

Other members of the DWTS family also gave the Wicked theme week idea their approval. “Omg yes!!!!!,” Season 34 contestant Whitney Leavitt commented underneath the TikTok post, while pro dancer Brandon Armstrong‘s wife, Brylee Armstrong, wrote, “Need this to happen.”

In recent years, seasons of DWTS have run for around 10 to 11 episodes. Based on Season 34’s September 16 premiere date, the season will likely conclude around the time Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21.

If Hough’s tease is legit, the show could celebrate the film’s release with an episode featuring dances to songs from the iconic musical. (ABC has not shared any details about Season 34’s upcoming theme weeks.)

Based on the Broadway musical of the same name, Wicked tells the backstory of Glinda, the Good Witch (Ariana Grande), and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West (Cynthia Erivo). The second half of the movie musical adaptation, Wicked: For Good, will pick up a few years after Elphaba belted “Defying Gravity” and fled Oz on her broomstick at the end of 2024’s Wicked.

Derek will return as a judge for DWTS Season 34 along with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and cohosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro. Derek previously showed some love for former host Tom Bergeron, as he commemorated the show’s 20th birthday via Instagram.

“Best wishes to the @dancingwiththestars gang for the milestone season premiere next week,” Bergeron captioned a throwback photo of himself napping behind the scenes of the competition series. “Here’s a tip from my years hosting: pre-show office naps help conserve energy. 😏.”

Derek popped in the comments section, calling Bergeron a “Legend 🔥.”

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC