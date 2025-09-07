The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are here, and this year, CBS is the one saying, “I want my MTV!” The broadcast channel is airing the awards show for the first time, while MTV, a corporate sibling on cable, is simulcasting all the action at New York City’s UBS Arena. But if you’re a cord-cutter, there are plenty of streaming options, too.

The 2025 MTV VMAs air live tonight, Sunday, September 7, at 8/7c on CBS, with a simulcast on MTV. You’ll also set your dial to MTV if you want to check out the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards Pre-Show, cohosted by Kevan Kenney and Nessa, at 7/6c.

The VMAs will also stream on Paramount+ in the United States. According to a press release, Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers can stream the show live, either through the live feed of their local CBS affiliate or an on-demand option. Paramount+ Essential subscribers, meanwhile, won’t be able to stream the VMAs live but will be able to access the show on-demand starting tomorrow, Monday, September 8.

Other streaming services that include MTV in their package include FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV’s Blue package with MTV, per CBS News.

LL Cool J is hosting this year’s VMAs, and Mariah Carey will receive the Video Vanguard Award. Performers include YUNGBLUD, Nuno Bettencourt, and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, all of whom will unite for a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

For the third time in her career, Lady Gaga led the field of VMA nominees this year, with 12 nods. Close on her heels are Bruno Mars with 11 and Kendrick Lamar with 10. Then come ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter with eight apiece, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd with seven, Billie Eilish with six, and Charli xcx with five.

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are both nominated for Artist of the Year, meanwhile, and a win by either would break their tie. So far, they both have 30 Video Music Awards to their name, TMZ reports.

Swift, however, will be a no-show at the VMAs tonight, per E! News, and there’s no word on whether Queen Bey will make a royal appearance.

