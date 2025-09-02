Following the announcement of legendary actor Graham Greene‘s death, The Lowdown star Ethan Hawke has revealed the performer’s posthumous role in the FX series in a touching tribute.

Taking to Instagram, Hawke remembered Greene by posting a photo of himself alongside the actor as they seemingly filmed on the Oklahoma-based production earlier this year. “I had the pleasure of working with Graham Greene earlier this year. His career is legendary: Dances with Wolves, Thunder Heart, Reservation Dogs, to name a few,” Hawke wrote, captioning the image.

“He has always possessed extraordinary grace, wisdom, wit, & depth. Working with him was shockingly fun. He improvised brilliantly and infused every moment with spontaneity & humor. I even got to break bread with him- and share some fries. I am shocked to hear of his passing. Blessed travels, friend,” Hawke concluded.

See the full tribute to Greene from Hawke in the embedded Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethan Hawke (@ethanhawke)

While Greene’s role hadn’t been disclosed or confirmed for The Lowdown by FX previously, the actor’s participation in the Sterlin Harjo series isn’t shocking, as he played a big part in the final season of the aforementioned Reservation Dogs.

When TV Insider reached out for confirmation regarding Hawke’s comments, it was shared that Greene will appear in two episodes later in the season of the forthcoming series. Additional details surrounding Greene’s role in the series remain under wraps at this time.

The Lowdown, which is set to premiere on September 23, follows Lee Raybon (Hawke), a journalist and “truthstorian” whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble. Other stars featured in the series include Keith David, Kaniehtiio Horn, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Tim Blake Nelson, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Kyle MacLachlan, among others. Stay tuned for Greene’s role reveal later in the season.

The Lowdown, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 23, FX (Streaming next day on Hulu)