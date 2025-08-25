Steve Irwin’s Son Robert Gets Emotional as He Visits His Dad’s Hollywood Star

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Robert Irwin got a special welcome upon arriving in California to begin production on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars.

“We just touched down into L.A. for Dancing With the Stars. Look who I found,” Robert said in a Sunday, August 24, Instagram clip before pointing down to his dad Steve Irwin‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“How cool is that?” he said while standing next to his father’s star. “That’s so awesome. How good. That’s so cool.”

Robert’s sister, Bindi Irwin, reacted to the special moment in the post’s comments. “I know Dad is SO proud of you,” she wrote, to which many fans replied that Steve would be “so proud of both of you.”

Robert is the youngest of Steve and Terri Irwin’s two children, along with Bindi. Robert was only two years old when Crocodile Hunter star Steve died at the age of 44 as a result of a stingray injury in 2006. Over the years, he has followed in his father’s footsteps as a TV personality and wildlife conservationist.

Several fans gushed over Robert’s run-in with Steve’s Walk of Fame star — as well as wished him luck on DWTS — in the post’s comments. “So cool. Your dad brought joy and education to so many. It’s great to see you follow in his footsteps,” one Instagram user wrote. “Go dance your feet off out there! 👏🙌.”

“So sweet you are so much like him 🐊,” another person commented, while someone else shared, “Proud to say I’ve taken a picture there 😍 so excited to watch DWTS again soon! 🙌.”

One fan wrote that Steve’s star was “well deserved,” adding, “Your father brought a lot of joy to the TV’s of many families around the world 🥹.” Another fan got emotional, writing, “You’re looking down at your dads star but he’s looking down on you :).”

Robert was the first celebrity contestant announced for DWTS Season 34, followed by social media star Alix Earle and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jennifer Affleck and Whitney Leavitt. ABC has not revealed further casting details, including which DWTS pros will return for another shot at the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

In addition to continuing Steve’s legacy, Robert is also following in Bindi’s dancing shoes by competing on DWTS. Bindi famously won Season 21 of the ABC competition series with her partner, Derek Hough.

“Robert, you are going to absolutely shine in the ballroom. I wish I could express the magnitude of how proud I am of you and everything you have achieved,” Bindi wrote via Instagram on April 22. “Can’t wait to cheer you on each week as you inspire so many with your strength, kindness and determination. Here’s to an extraordinary journey ahead.”

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC