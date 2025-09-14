When it comes to Dancing With the Stars, numbers are everything. If you don’t believe us, just ask the dancers competing for 10’s from the judges.

Below, we’re breaking down the competition stats from how many celebrities have competed in the show to how many Emmys it has won over the years. Scroll down for a walk-through on some seriously impressive numbers.

12

Athletes who have won the Mirrorball, including four NFL players, six Olympians, one NBA star, and one Indy500 racer.

394

Celebrities who have competed on the series so far—not counting anyone who was cast but pulled out pre-competition.

51

Pros who have participated on the show over the years as primary dance partners/choreographers (like Louis van Amstel with Kelly Osbourne, below).

856,000

Rhinestones used on average per season in the costuming department.

21

Emmy Awards won by the DWTS team, out of 124 nominations.

249.48

Liters (8,448 fl. oz. or 66 gallons) of spray tan used over the first 33 seasons, according to ABC.

32 million

Votes cast by the fans for the five finalists (including fifth-place couple Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber) in Season 33’s finale, a new record.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC

For a more extended celebration of two decades of Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.TVGM2025.com and on newsstands now.