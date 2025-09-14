‘Dancing With the Stars’ By the Numbers: Looking Back on the Ballroom Competition’s Stats

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber DANCING WITH THE STARS - 'Music Video Night - 3207' Tune is as the eight remaining couples prepare for an electrifying night as they perform dances to songs behind the most iconic music videos, airing TUESDAY, NOV. 7 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST) on ABC
Eric McCandless / Disney via Getty Images
When it comes to Dancing With the Stars, numbers are everything. If you don’t believe us, just ask the dancers competing for 10’s from the judges.

Below, we’re breaking down the competition stats from how many celebrities have competed in the show to how many Emmys it has won over the years. Scroll down for a walk-through on some seriously impressive numbers.

12

Athletes who have won the Mirrorball, including four NFL players, six Olympians, one NBA star, and one Indy500 racer.

394

Celebrities who have competed on the series so far—not counting anyone who was cast but pulled out pre-competition.

51

Pros who have participated on the show over the years as primary dance partners/choreographers (like Louis van Amstel with Kelly Osbourne, below).

856,000

Rhinestones used on average per season in the costuming department.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - KELLY OSBOURNE & LOUIS VAN AMSTEL -- A singer, actress and media personality, Kelly Osbourne's father is rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, and her mother is well-known TV personality Sharon Osbourne. Kelly got her start at the age of 16 in the first-ever "celebrity reality" TV show, "The Osbournes," with her famous family, which garnered an Emmy Award (R) for Outstanding Reality Program in 2002. That same year, Kelly released her debut music album, "Shut Up!," which included a cover of Madonna's "Papa Don't Preach." Her second album, "Sleeping in Nothing," was released in 2005 with its first single, "One Word," hitting No. 1 on all three Billboard Dance charts simultaneously. She made her dramatic acting debut in a starring role on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images series "Life As We Know It". In recent years Osbourne has worked primarily in the UK, where she's done theatre (including a successful run in "Chicago" in London's West End in 2007), hosted her own weekly radio show and presented numerous UK TV projects, including "Project Catwalk," the UK's version of "Project Runway." She teams up with LOUIS VAN AMSTEL, who returns for his fifth season. An all new cast of celebrities hits the dance floor on Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images's "Dancing with the Stars" with the highly anticipated two-hour season premiere, MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2009 (8:00-10:00 p.m., ET) on Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Craig Sjodin / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

21

Emmy Awards won by the DWTS team, out of 124 nominations.

249.48

Liters (8,448 fl. oz. or 66 gallons) of spray tan used over the first 33 seasons, according to ABC.

32 million

Votes cast by the fans for the five finalists (including fifth-place couple Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber) in Season 33’s finale, a new record.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC

For a more extended celebration of two decades of Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.TVGM2025.com and on newsstands now.

