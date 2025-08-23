Where No One Has Gone Before For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Newsletter:

We may know when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is going to end — it’s been renewed through a fifth and final season — but that doesn’t mean that will be it for at least some of its characters. After all, we know who’s still around for the time of The Original Series, which takes place after Strange New Worlds. By then, James Kirk (Paul Wesley), now a first officer on the Farragut, will have taken over as captain of the Enterprise from Christopher Pike (Anson Mount).

But there is a chunk of time between those two series that has not been shown, leading to fans eager for a Year One series, about that early time of Kirk in the captain’s chair on the Enterprise. We’ve gotten a taste of that in Strange New Worlds Season 3, with Kirk taking over as temporary captain of the Farragut and Spock (Ethan Peck), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Chapel (Jess Bush), and Scotty (Martin Quinn) from the Enterprise joining him. Peck is a fan of that Year One title, and he’d be all for appearing in it. (So far, it’s just people talking about the possibility, with no serious discussions.)

“I think it would be really wonderful,” he tells TV Insider. “I will stay playing this character for as long as I’m invited, for the most part, because I just think it’s such an amazing thing to be a part of. The messaging is so incredible, and this character has so much integrity. He’s such a noble person, so I love portraying him.”

Wesley also told us he’s all for a Year One show. “It’s not up to me, but I have expressed my desire, probably all too often, to the showrunners and whomever else asks,” he shared. “I would love nothing more than to do a Kirk series along with our beloved characters in TOS and introduce the characters that we have yet to introduce in TOS, Chekov and Sulu, and, I mean, you name it. And I think it would be fantastic.”

He continued, “Speaking as a little kid who wants to play in a series, I think there’s so much room to explore, and I think you can go into the TOS sort of time. You can explore time between episodes, you can explore time before the first episode. There’s just so much story to be mined here, and I would love nothing more than to play in that series.”

