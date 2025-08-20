‘Jeopardy!’ Fan Favorite Sam Buttrey Details Exactly How to Get on Show

Have you ever wondered how to get on Jeopardy!? Or have you applied and wondered, “What’s next?” Well, now, Jeopardy! alum Sam Buttrey has broken it all down for fans in a video.

“Let @buttreysam help you with this one 😎 #Jeopardy!” his Instagram post was captioned.

In the video, Buttrey can be seen walking out of the studio doors. “It all starts with the Jeopardy! Anytime Test,” he explains.

“So go to our website, jeopardy.com, to get instructions on how to take the test and tips on how to prepare,” he said. Buttrey went on to say that if an applicant does well enough on the test to reach the game show‘s minimum eligibility requirements, they are then entered into a random process. This gives them an invitation to audition.

However, not everyone who auditions will be picked, as Sam Buttrey said, “There is some luck involved.” Doing well on the audition places the applicant in the contestant pool for 24 months after their audition.

“You have to keep trying,” Buttrey said, if there is no news after two years. “You can do this! I believe in you!”

He reiterated that the process begins with the Jeopardy! Anytime Test. According to the show’s website, the Anytime Test includes 50 questions and is available “any time” to take, hence the name. Applicants will have 15 seconds to respond to each clue, which makes the test about 13 minutes long. Users have to have a current MyJeopardy! account and complete registration.

The good news is that applicants can take the test as many times as they want every 12 months. It must be completed in one sitting. Results will not be shown at the end of the test, but if you are contacted, you know you passed.

During the Audition Process, applicants will take another 50-question in-person test via video conference. If you pass the test, you may be contacted anytime within 12 months for the second part of the audition, which is the game-play audition. Here, applicants are put in groups and are taken through a game-play tutorial and a mock game.

However, there are some other rules that contestants must follow to apply for the game show that Buttrey didn’t mention. According to the website, all applicants must be 18 years old or older. They must also be a resident of the United States or Canada.

Former contestant Corin Puifoy shared, “Former contestant here: if I can do it, you can! Go ahead and take the online test, because you never know what will happen! Good luck!”

Have you taken the Anytime Test or made it to the audition round? Let us know how you did in the comments.

Jeopardy!, Season 42, September 8, check local listings