Alien: Earth is finally here, and despite the title, the xenomorph aliens are just one of many beings featured in the FX series streaming on Hulu.

One of the great things about Noah Hawley‘s series at FX is that, oftentimes, when based upon or inspired by familiar IP, he curates a story for audiences that don’t necessarily have any prior knowledge about that source material. In this instance, if you aren’t versed in Alien franchise lore, then you’ll have no difficulty in navigating the Alien: Earth terrain.

When it comes to the series, there’s a distinction between the humanoid beings occupying a world overrun by five corporations, two of which are Weyland-Yutani and Prodigy. So what’s the difference between a cyborg, a synthetic, and a hybrid? The differences are minimal but enough to take into consideration while tuning into this exciting new series.

While the show offers a brief explanation at the top of the premiere episode, we’re breaking it down a little bit more for fans as a guide, but it must be noted that we’re not talking about the alien life forms found aboard the crash-landed craft known as the USCSS Maginot. Instead, we’re taking a look at three characters: cyborg Morrow (Babou Ceesay), synth Kirsh (Timothy Olyphant), and hybrid Wendy (Sydney Chandler).

As fans will recall, the premiere episode displays text that reads, “In the future, the race for immortality will come in 3 guises — Cybernetically enhanced humans: Cyborgs, Artificially intelligent beings: Synths, and Synthetic beings downloaded with human consciousness: Hybrids. Which technology prevails will determine what corporation rules the universe.”

Below, we’re expanding some explanations on those beings seen so far in the series:

What is a cyborg?

Morrow, the chief security officer of the USCSS Maginot, is an example of a cyborg. He’s a human who has been enhanced by technology, making him more indestructible than a regular human. As viewers have seen in the first few episodes, Morrow’s arm and hand are equipped with weaponry. And his mind is rather measured and borderline emotionless, due in part to the enhancements made there. But at the end of the day, he can still bleed like any other human.

What is a synthetic?

Prodigy’s Kirsh is a synthetic, a.k.a. synth, who is entirely artificial in mind and body. Slightly more indestructible than a cyborg, synths are fully machine, and that much is clear based on Kirsh’s emotionless approach to the tasks he’s given. Curious and observant, his otherness is especially evident around the hybrids, which he can only relate to so much.

What is a hybrid?

Prodigy designed the hybrid, which involves uploading the minds, or rather, the consciousness of children, into adult bodies. In basic terms, this involves placing a human mind into a synthetic body. By doing this, the hybrids have human memories and knowledge, which is enhanced by their powerful artificial bodies. Only time will tell what putting a human mind in a robot body will do, but the results are sure to differ from those of mere synths who don’t have any experience of ever being human. Despite the hybrids’ lack of emotions, it’s clear their judgment can be changed by human experience, particularly in Wendy’s insistence that she and the Lost Boys help her brother Hermit (Alex Lawther) at the USCSS Maginot crash site. Where will the hybrids fit into this world? Stay tuned to find out, and let us know what you think of these humanoid beings inhabiting this world in the comments below!

